Odisha sets ambitious target of 100 start-ups with Rs 100 crore turnover by 2036 - Mobile News 24x7 English

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the entrepreneurship landscape of Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has unveiled a visionary plan to set up 100 start-ups with a turnover of Rs 100 crore each by the state’s centenary year in 2036. The announcement was made during a fireside chat in the prelude to the opening ceremony. At the 100th Cube Start-up Conclave held at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar.

Highlighting the vital role of Odisha’s youth in shaping the future of India as it approaches its 100th year of independence in 2047, Minister Pradhan stressed the vital contribution of institutions like IIT Bhubaneswar in nurturing the talent pool of the state. “Our target is to establish 100 start-ups with more than Rs 100 crore turnover by 2036. The 100 Cubes program has been conceived by IIT Bhubaneswar for this very purpose. Together we will create a culture of entrepreneurship in India,” he affirmed.

Underscoring the remarkable growth of India’s start-up ecosystem during the tenure of the Narendra Modi government, Minister Pradhan noted a significant increase in the number of start-ups from a few thousand to over one lakh since 2014. He highlighted widespread technological innovation among the economically disadvantaged. The sector credits the collaborative efforts of academia, start-ups and industries in addressing the country’s skill gap.

Apart from this, Minister Pradhan described the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya as a unifying force for the country and stressed on celebrating it in Odisha also. Emphasizing that India’s talent pool thrives in the areas where the search for solutions is deepest, he underlined the collective effort to bridge the skill gap in the country.

This ambitious initiative reflects the government’s strong commitment to promote entrepreneurship and promote the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Odisha. By setting lofty goals for the start-up ecosystem, the state aims to create an enabling environment for innovation, job creation and economic growth.

Minister Pradhan’s remarks come at an important moment when India’s start-up ecosystem is gaining momentum and global recognition. The effort to promote 100 high-growth start-ups with substantial turnover underlines Odisha’s aspirations to emerge as a major player in the country’s entrepreneurial landscape. With concerted efforts and strategic initiatives, Odisha is poised to harness its full potential and lead India’s journey towards economic prosperity and innovation-driven growth.

Source: mobilenews24x7.com