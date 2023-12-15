ODE is a sustainable label celebrating ancient embroidery and crafts

‘In a way it’s been very organic,’ says Larissa von Planta, founder of Odd, a social enterprise that aims to elevate sustainable luxury by centering clothing recycling around ancient artisan practices. Describing her early fascination with vintage clothing and its endless possibilities, she says, ‘When I was studying womenswear at Central Saint Martins, I already started working with those fabrics. which I had at home; First of all because it made sense financially, but also because even then, I felt I should work with what we already had.’

ODE: Sustainable luxury meets ancient craft

For her placement year, Von Planta was invited by Reim Beydoun to Beirut to intern at her newly launched brand Super Yaya, and during this time she encountered the distinctive aesthetic sensibilities of the Levantine region:’ I was completely mesmerized. The clothes, the music, the architecture and the interiors, they all had such a strong identity.’ Initially operating as an eponymous brand, LVPX, with the ‘X’ signifying the spirit of her collaboration, von Planta combined her passion for circularity with a desire to celebrate the extraordinary and the age-old. Launched ODE as a means of reusing clothing. Embroidery traditions of Lebanon, Syria and Palestine. A partnership with Jana Studio, a women’s embroidery group led by Fatima Khalife based in the suburbs of Beirut, allowed Von Planta to create a fully realized social enterprise with a team of female embroiderers from these countries creating the workforce. I have been given permission to expand my thesis.

Culturally distinctive geometric embroidery has made its way onto shirts, coats, kilts and trousers – a far cry from the wedding gowns and abayas on which embroidery traditionally appears. She says, ‘I want to provide more and more pieces to the embroiderers, so that they can earn more.’ While seminal exhibitions such as ‘Material Power’ (currently on display at the Whitworth Museum in Manchester, UK) inspire and inform her work, she remains steadfast in her broader vision: ‘One customer said, “Here’s a coat, Whatever you do, I just want him to be my friend later!” Another guy brought a crazy Lanvin suit, and said, “Can I stick piano keys up the sleeves? ‘Cause his son’s a pianist, and it works because they’re geometric shapes.’

Von Planta’s insistence that Studio Jana’s team be fully part of the co-creation process further exemplifies her desire to center the craft and the women behind it in the process. ‘If the client specifies, we can say color and placement, but women choose the motif because it is their heritage so the creative freedom is up to them.’

Clients drop off old pieces to her London atelier to undergo couture-worthy transformations throughout the year in Beirut, with a parcel of clothing sent three times a year. Von Planta also offers curated collections online showcasing pieces of its own designs. ‘I started it to ensure that the embroiderers got work even in the midst of the decline, and also to capture all the markets.’ For those new to the concept of shopping with circularity in mind, her collection is a fascinating window into what’s possible and Von Planta is keen to overturn perceptions of vintage clothing as spoiled by the clothes that currently fill our wardrobes. Relates: ‘The quality of these old clothes, because of the way they were spun, is much better; They will use more yarn and this will increase the feeling of luxury.’ And finally, the added factor of human touch and connection. ‘We called the brand ODE because I see it as a tribute to artisans, their heritage, crafts and hands, I’m quite influenced by hands, touch and slow work, especially nowadays.’

In light of the realities of the climate emergency, fashion has been forced to struggle to reconfigure both its models and principles, and in many ways, ODE exemplifies what brands of the future should do best. How can it be made? Von Planta says, ‘I think we can provide a solution, we’ve worked with some businesses, repurposing the stock they haven’t sold into something that’s beautiful and classy and adding embroidery so that They can sell it again. Furthermore, the embroideries themselves are a poignant reminder that fashion and beauty can be age-agnostic and equitable with inter-generational guardianship that is not governed by trends and an insatiable desire for the new. Conscious consumption, human-scale production, and giving people space to appreciate and understand other cultures, one stitch at a time, are foundations worth cherishing, and in the case of ODE, create clothes worth keeping.

