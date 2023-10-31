October treat of NFTs

And just like that, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have officially got their first ‘Uptober’.

You’ve felt it for weeks, and now the numbers don’t lie; October was a huge month for NFTs. This week, sales have surged again, and trends have been broken, including a seven-month low for monthly NFT sales, which was ended by sales of over US$300 million in October.

The perfect storm for NFT success was brewing this month. That storm resulted in global NFT sales reaching a nine-week high, even as total transactions slowed to the lowest in nearly a year. Sellers were taking advantage of the now-perfect conditions to gain liquidity by selling their remaining valuable NFTs. However, it is hard to say that the sellers were the winners here, as the trading profit is still largely negative, amounting to US$7.8 million.

Still, big NFT sales like Bored Ape Yacht Club #6022 which sold for US$303,000, helping push average NFT sale prices to a four-month high of US$60.38.

With their continued struggle to attract traders, social finance (SoFi) platforms are playing a big role in the success of NFTs. Friend.tech failed to reach $1 million in trading volume on several days last week, and Stars Arena is now collapsing under allegations of misappropriation of funds. The total value locked (TVL) of the top five SoFi platforms saw a decline this week, with Stars Arena falling the most by 86.11%.

Continued weakness in SoFi has traders once again increasing wash trading, causing wash sales to increase by more than 42% from the previous week, to a 15-week high of US$58 million.

At least for this week, good times will be upon us, and it couldn’t have been scripted more perfectly. First of all, today the Forgotten Runes Project is hosting a huge Metaverse Halloween party, and the entire NFT community is invited to join in.

The party, called Nightmare Run, is powered by MSquared, the technology behind Yuga Lab’s Otherside. This metaverse is capable of hosting thousands of gamers in a single live instance, and is expected to have a fairly massive turnout.

This weekend it’s bored apps’ turn to party with App Fest 2023 taking place in Hong Kong on November 4. For those who can’t attend, interviews and alpha streaming will be done on The Dam Show. If you haven’t seen an NFT party yet, now’s your chance to get a sneak peek.

Let’s appreciate October as a gift to those who have endured this long NFT winter. Maybe we’ll find out it was a trick all along, but for now, it’s awesome.

Peep the charts

captainz The $MEME token sale is creating a frenzy in PFP that we haven’t seen in a long time, and the sale of the collection has increased by over 164% in the past week.

aoiengine The latest NFT from Artblocks founder Snofro was created last week as part of Red Bull’s Velocity Racing Series NFTs. The collection ended at 0.3 ETH and currently has a minimum price of 0.8 ETH.

cryptopunks There have been 12 NFT sales worth over US$100,000 this week, with 48 of the top 100 NFTs represented collectible Sales this week.

Ethereum NFTs are clearly having a big month, but the majority of total sales are wash sales, with US$61 million of wash sales representing over 51% of Ethereum sales.

Solana’s The lucky US$7.77 million is honestly more than just luck. Big developments from Mad Labs, Phantom Wallet’s Camera Mint feature, and new plush and animations from Clenosaurus show that Solana is ready for primetime.

Bitcoin Heavy BRC-20 sales, particularly US$2.5 million in sales from the $SATS BRC-20 collection, and once again the Ordinals are in the top 5 for the second week in a row due to increased interest.

Source: forkast.news