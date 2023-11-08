October shatters temperature records, putting 2023 on track to be the hottest year ever

According to Copernicus, after the cumulative warming of the past several months, it is almost guaranteed that 2023 will be the hottest year on record.

This October was the hottest October on record globally, 1.7 degrees Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial average for the month – and the fifth consecutive month with such a mark is now almost certainly the hottest ever. It will be a year.

October was 0.4 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous record for the month in 2019, surprising even Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the European climate agency Copernicus Climate Change Service, who regularly tracks global surface air and ocean temperatures. Publishes a monthly bulletin overviewing. other data.

“The amount of records we’re breaking is shocking,” Burgess said.

More extreme and intense weather events

Scientists monitor climate change to gain an understanding of how our planet is evolving as a result of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. A warmer planet means more extreme and intense weather events such as severe drought or storms that carry more water, said Peter Schlosser, vice president and vice provost of the Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University. He is not associated with Copernicus.

“This is a clear sign that we are moving into a climate regime that will have greater impacts on more people,” Schlosser said. ,

This year has been exceptionally warm in part because the oceans are warming, meaning they are doing less to combat global warming than in the past. Historically, the ocean has absorbed up to 90% of the excess heat resulting from climate change, Burgess said. And in the midst of El Nino, a natural climate cycle that temporarily warms parts of the ocean and causes changes in weather around the world, more warming can be expected in the coming months, he said.

urgent need for action

Schlosser said that means the world should expect more records to be broken as a result of that heat, but the question is whether they will come in smaller steps going forward. He said the planet is already exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming since pre-industrial times, which the Paris Agreement was intended to prevent, and the planet has not yet seen the full impact of that temperature rise. Now, he, Burgess and other scientists say, the need for action – to stop planet-warming emissions – is urgent.

“It is much more expensive to keep burning these fossil fuels than to stop burning them. “That’s basically what it shows,” said Frederick Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London. “And of course, when you just look at the records that are being broken, and not at the people and systems that are suffering, But that – that’s what matters.”

