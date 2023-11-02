October labor market report could lead to year-end rally in stocks

J.L.Gutierrez

Why is the Labor Report so important?

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release its labor market report for the month of October on Friday.

In fact, non-farm payrolls from the establishment survey and unemployment rate from the household survey are released on the first Friday of each month, making them the first monthly economic data released from the previous month. Thus, the joint labor market report essentially sets the tone for the rest of the month. That’s why the labor market report is the most important monthly economic data.

Expectations from October

The market consensus expectations for the month of October are as follows:

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to increase by 180K, slower than the 336K new jobs created in September.

The unemployment rate is expected to be 3.8%.

Thus, the labor market is still expected to remain very tight given the low unemployment rate of 3.8%, which matches the Fed’s projection for 2023. Note, the Fed currently expects the unemployment rate to rise modestly to 4.1% in 2024, due to labor market shortages.

Although new job creation from payrolls is expected to slow from September’s surprise increase of 336K, job creation will still remain at a healthy pace at 180K new jobs. Note, each job created, when multiplied by the average wage, estimates additional demand for goods and services. Thus, the remaining monthly data, especially consumption data and thus, GDP data, are likely to follow.

Note, both the unemployment rate and payrolls are lagging indicators, so not always useful for stock market forecasting. However, the report does include key labor market indicators.

In particular, average weekly hours worked is a leading indicator, given the hypothesis that employers cut the number of hours worked before downsizing. Average weekly hours for October are expected to be 34.4, matching September’s numbers, thus, the job market is not predicted to weaken for the remainder of the year.

Average hourly earnings are an important inflation indicator, given the hypothesis that higher wages translate into higher prices. Monthly growth in wages is expected to be 0.3%, up from 0.2% in September, and could signal inflation pressures in a tight labor market. However, the annual pace of wage growth is expected to decline to 4% from 4.2% in September, and the lowest this inflation cycle, below 6% in 2022, and not far from the mid-3% wage growth. -Pandemic level.

So, what do we get from the labor report? Expectations are of a gradual reduction in wage growth inflationary pressures along with slowing job creation. In other words, a gradual return to normal.

business economics

So, this is what the data is showing and is expected to show. However, note, the US labor market is expected to remain tight for a long time due to demographics (aging population) and onshoring (de-globalization). Thus, inflationary pressures from the labor market will remain very strong and the risk of an inflationary wage-price spiral will remain very high, especially due to the recent trend of unionization and strikes.

impact on stock market

The stock market (SP500) is up 10% from its high on July 31. The improvement has been driven by a rise in 10Y Treasury bond yields and especially real rates. 10Y yields rose from 4% at the end of July to 5% on October 19 – that’s a big move, and a 5% yield is an attractive option for risky equities.

More importantly, the rise in 10-year yields led to PE multiple contraction, especially in overvalued Big Tech, which is heavily weighted in the S&P 500. Thus, the recent selloff due to rising yields was mostly a matter of PE contraction.

However, if the rise in 10-year yields rises above 5%, the current selloff is likely to end. So, what’s the next step – up or down?

The chart below shows that the recent selloff in the S&P500 has stalled at key long-term support 200wma, which was key resistance in June that led to the summer rally seeing a breakout.

Thus, the next move will be either 1) a major break of the 200wma support, which is likely to take the S&P500 to the next support at the 3956 100wma level, or 2) a bounce back to the previous high until the next fundamental trigger. ,

probability of breakage

A decline in earnings due to a recession and even further credit event could trigger a decline to the next support level and possibly lower.

Judging by the labor market data, an imminent recession is unlikely – not this quarter, not in the fourth quarter of 2023. As long as the labor market remains strong, the recession will be delayed.

The yield curve has inverted since October 2022, which suggests a recession should be imminent, but until evidence of weak job market data emerges, a recession is not a topic.

Furthermore, the credit event usually follows a deep recession, thus, given that the recession keeps getting delayed, the credit event also keeps getting delayed. In this case, the credit event will likely be related to commercial real estate (XLRE) and weak regional banks (KRE).

Thus, breakdown is unlikely at this point.

Bullish potential: Year-end bullishness

The labor market is gradually weakening, but not so weak that it leads to a recession. Thus, this may seem like a soft landing, as weak data will likely prevent yields from breaking the 5% level, and thus the relief will support a bounce in stocks at the end of the year.

However, in my opinion the appearance of a soft landing will eventually turn into a hard landing and a deeper recession. Thus, any surge in stocks is for traders, not long-term investors.

other risks

Beyond labor market data and a “temporary soft-landing” scenario, there are other risks.

Given the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the upside potential for oil (USO) is very high. This could force the Fed into further hikes, and cause a spike in 10Y yields above 5%, and could actually trigger a recession with a credit event.

Also, America is facing a shutdown on November 17. Given the new leadership in the House of Representatives, it is difficult to see a compromise that will keep the government open. How will this impact the broader financial markets (TLT) (UUP) and 10Y yields in particular? we will see.

Thus, I covered my short position, and I am still waiting to either re-short at the higher level, or re-short the breakdown. As a trader I can move forward even for very short term trades. As an investor, I prefer short term T-bills up to 12 months in maturity.

