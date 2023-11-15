October inflation data is ‘nirvana’ for stock market bullies

Stocks rose on Tuesday after October inflation data boosted investor confidence that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this cycle.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted its best day since April and the small-cap Russell 2000 (^RUT) rose more than 5%, its best single-day performance in more than a year. The interest rate-sensitive real estate sector (XLRE), another laggard in 2023, rose more than 5%, also marking its best day since November 2022.

“With the US economy accelerating, the inflation data is a dovish trend for equity markets,” Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

However, for stock market bullies, the action in the bond market on Tuesday may be more important.

Treasury yields, a well-known cloud hanging over investor sentiment since August, fell. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) fell 18 basis points, its biggest move since March. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield closed at 4.44%, its lowest level since September 22.

“The market is telling you they expect the Fed to start easing soon,” Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab, told Yahoo Finance in an interview. “I would estimate early 2024.”

The latest consumer price index (CPI) released on Tuesday showed that prices remained unchanged month on month, while “core” inflation rose at the slowest annual rate since September 2021.

Both data showed that inflation pressures are easing faster than economists expected.

‘Buy on dip’ market

A soft landing, in which inflation returns toward the Fed’s 2% target without the economy falling into recession, is what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell calls the central bank’s “primary objective.”

Recent data has pointed to the economy continuing on that path.

Tuesday’s decline in inflation comes after a jobs report showed the labor market is growing at a slower pace, while the most recent GDP report showed the economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years during the third quarter. Is.

And the more confidence builds among investors that the Fed will raise rates, the more pressure will ease from the “pain trade” that has plagued stocks for months.

“The Treasury market definitely looks more like a ‘buy the dip’ market now than a ‘sell the rally’ market,” Jones said.

“For a long time, there has been a lot of fear of rising yields and falling prices. And now, I think a lot of people are saying, ‘Well, where do I get to?’ If I don’t get 5% on my treasury [bond]Now where do I go to get it?”

Jones’ view is that a more sustainable rally has begun across bond classes, with new survey data from Bank of America on Tuesday showing investors are confident yields will decline in 2024.

For stock market bulls like Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, Tuesday’s report also served as a turning point for a somewhat temporary rally in the stock market. For Lee, the key to Tuesday’s report was the number of categories that did not see price increases.

Only seven of the 31 main components in the CPI report rose compared with the previous month, a sign to Lee that inflation “may have hit a wall.”

“This should change the Fed’s view of both the ‘stickiness’ of inflation and the market story,” Lee wrote.

Still, Jones expects things could still be “rocky” in fixed income markets in the coming months.

“I don’t think it’s a comfortable slippery path,” Jones said. “It’s never like that, but especially in this cycle, because it’s been a weird cycle. But… if we continue to get good news, if the trends continue, then [yields falling] That’s what I would expect.”

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: www.bing.com