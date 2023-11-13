October inflation data dominates Washington’s economic radar this week

US inflation data for October is clearly the economic highlight for markets, economists and policymakers this coming week. That’s because if price pressures continue their cooling trend since the summer, the Fed may be able to avoid any more interest rate hikes.

Here’s a preview of the inflation report and other important data and events that markets will be paying attention to this week.

October consumer inflation

Tuesday, 8:30am Eastern

No economic report matters more to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy outlook than consumer inflation data. Inflation has remained on a downward trend since the summer, but many economists are concerned that much of the progress was low-yielding, and it will take a long time to get back to the Fed’s 2% target. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expressed this concern in his remarks on Thursday and said that the central bank is concerned about inflation.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect the headline CPI to rise 0.1% in October, down from a 0.4% gain in the previous month, and the smallest increase since May.

Over the past year, inflation is expected to grow at a rate of 3.3%, down from 3.7% in the previous month.

This improvement is expected to come primarily from gasoline prices.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core CPI is expected to increase by 0.3%, equivalent to a 0.3% gain in the past month. The year-to-date rate is seen holding steady at 4.1% annual rate.

October retail sales

Wednesday, 8:30am Eastern

Economists expect retail sales to remain weak, falling 0.1% in October after a 0.7% jump in September and a 0.8% gain in August.

The outlook for consumer spending is one of the most interesting questions about the outlook.

Will the huge spending spree seen at the end of the summer come to an end? With above-trend job growth and income growth, there appears to be no reason for consumers to step back from the bullish trend. But many economists think consumers are losing the extra spending power they built up during the pandemic.

See also: Retail earnings will start this week. ‘It’s getting worse,’ says one analyst.

Speech by Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee at the Detroit Economic Club

Tuesday at 12:45 pm eastern

There are fewer than 20 public comments from Fed officials scheduled this week. One of the highlights will be a moderated question-and-answer session by Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee before the Detroit Economic Club.

Goolsbee, who joined the Fed at the beginning of the year, is comfortable speaking in public and on television, drawing from his days in the Obama administration and beyond as a pundit. His views also matter because he will be on any short list of potential replacements for Powell if President Joe Biden wins a second term.

Goolsby has seemed prescient so far. In his first public speech this summer he suggested that inflation could improve without a large increase in unemployment.

Biden-Xi will meet at APEC summit

Wednesday

Biden and Xi will meet for the first time in a year at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, amid a struggle in the Chinese economy and a recent strengthening of relations between XI and Russian Vladimir Putin.

Derek Scissors, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said investors should not expect the talks to change the market. The Biden administration just wants to get face-to-face time with Xi, he said.

“The goal is to figure out how to reach him, who you need to talk to [to reach him in the future]And then have a good conversation with him where Biden can say some things that we think he really needs to hear from us,” Scissors said.

He said, gone are the days when America and China used to cooperate on economic issues.

Xi doesn’t care that much about the economy, Caesars said. He is more focused on “really tight party control over everything,” he said.

threat of government shutdown

Friday, midnight deadline

Unless Congress passes legislation to keep the lights on, the federal government will run out of money by late Friday night.

It’s the first test for new House Speaker Mike Johnson. He has proposed a two-step government spending plan to keep the government open until early next year, but it is uncertain whether that will break the impasse.

Late Friday, Moody’s Investors Service lowered its outlook on U.S. credit ratings from “stable” to “negative.”

“This is actually positive for the chances of a congressional agreement,” said Terry Haynes, founder of political forecasting firm Pangea Policy.

Haines said he had lowered the probability of a government shutdown to 30% from 40% before Moody’s move.

“The last thing House Republicans should do … is show newly skeptical markets that they can’t even handle continued government funding,” Haines said in a note to clients.

