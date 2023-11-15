October core CPI lowest in 2 years

Pre-market futures launch into orbit this morning, straight to results Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report for October released ahead of today’s inauguration. The results were down 10 basis points (bps) on basically all important metrics – month-on-month Headline: +0.0% vs. +0.1% expected (and down from +0.4% last month), month-on-month Core: +0.2% vs. 0.3% expected and earlier, year-over-year headline: +3.2% vs. +3.3% expected and +3.7% in September, and year-over-year core +4.0% vs. +4.1% expected and previously reported.

Prior to this report, the Dow and S&P 500 were down in single digits, with the Nasdaq up nearly 50 points. This CPI report blew the pre-market numbers into another stratosphere within seconds: +300 points on the Dow, +54 on the S&P and +250 on the Nasdaq. Even the troubled Russell 2000 is up +50 points on the news. Keep in mind that the market has already recovered well from the late October lows, and all four major indices are now trading up for the week, month and year to date.

CPI based on year by year title is called inflation rate, and coming in half a percentage point lower than both the August and September prints is actually good news. We’re still a bit higher than the +3.0% seen in June, but it appears we’re headed back in the right direction (+2%, the Fed’s optimal inflation number). Recall where we were on this metric a year ago: The inflation rate in November last year was +7.1%. Being down nearly 400 bps during that time is really something to write home about.

On year-to-date core CPI, we are now as close to the “3-handle” as we have been in more than two years. The last time we were below 4% was in May of 2021 – basically the foothills of the Great Reopening. Our cycle high was +6.6% in September of last year, so even at this “sticker” inflation figure, we have lost 260 bps in a little over a year.

As a result, not only have the pre-markets blossomed – apparently on the idea that there will be no future interest rate hikes in this cycle (the next Fed meeting is December 12-13), and on the optimistic view that interest rates will The cut is waiting for us. May 2024 continue. Even bond yield spreads cooled significantly after the news, with the 2-year falling from 5.04% to 4.87% and the 10-year falling from 4.62% to 4.49%. Given that our current fed funds rate is still 5.25-5.50%, this looks like a comfortable range on rates with which inflation can be gradually moderated.

home depot HD picked a good morning to report third quarter earnings, as shares are up nearly +4% this morning after beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines: earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of +0.50%. +1.33% increase on the bottom line to $37.71 billion. Although both of these headline numbers are down from the year-ago quarter, Home Depot represents consumer spending in ways that help explain the monthly CPI print.

