Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Media Outreach – 31 October 2023 – Octa analyzes the possibility of BNM keeping the overnight policy rate (OPR) unchanged at 3% at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on 1-2 November. Learn about the potential impact on the Malaysian Ringgit.

Headline inflation in Malaysia declined to 1.9% in September.

Given the recent decline in headline inflation below 2%, the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) is unlikely to be raised in the next meeting.

The disruption in OPR transformation will continue to hurt the Ringgit and the chances of USDMYR rising above 5.0000 remain high.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet on Nov 1-2 to decide on monetary policy. Given the recent decline in headline inflation, an increase in the overnight policy rate (OPR) may no longer be relevant.

Notably, Malaysia’s current OPR currently stands at 3%, while Malaysia’s headline inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) eases to a growth of 1.9% in September 2023, the lowest in the past two and a half years. The inflation rate for September 2023 was slightly below the consensus forecast of economists surveyed by Reuters and Bloomberg, at 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. The forecast numbers take into account important external and internal risks to domestic inflation that should be closely monitored in the near term, namely rising energy prices and the declining ringgit.

‘In a low inflation environment, the decision to change the OPR is no longer relevant’Octa Financial Markets analyst Kar Yong Ang said. ‘This situation will continue to hurt the ringgit, which may eventually prompt a return to the monetary tightening strategy’, He added.

Ringgit depreciation is also influenced by factors such as expectations that the US federal funds rate will remain high without clear signs of decline. Additionally, Chinese economic indicators were weaker than expected, and the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy easing negatively impacted investor sentiment in the region. USDMYR upside potential above 5.0000 remains high.

