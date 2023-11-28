OCLC named ‘Best Place to Work in IT’ by Computerworld

Global library technology leader ranked first among medium-sized organizations for second year in a row

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — oclc Leading library technology and research organization named best place to work in IT among medium-sized global organizations Computerworld’s 2024 Best Places to Work in IT Annual list. This is the second year in a row that OCLC has been recognized as best in class. With its 1,200 employees worldwide, OCLC ranks first in the category of medium-sized employers (1,001 to 4,999 employees).

(PRNewsPhoto/OCLC)

This is the 14th time that OCLC has been selected among Computerworld’s Top Workplaces for Information Technology (IT) professionals. This recognition is part of the IT publication’s annual selection of the best places to work in IT. While in previous years the survey has been offered only to US-based companies, over the past two years Computerworld has welcomed participation from organizations around the world.

“It is truly an honor to be named a Top IT Workplace in Computerworld’s global survey for the second year in a row,” said Skip Prichard, President and CEO of OCLC. “We never take this recognition lightly. We always strive to create a culture and environment in which our associates can thrive. We have a strong commitment to providing libraries with the technology they need to serve their communities. Share that commitment. That’s the mission that drives us as an organization, and it’s the talented people who share that commitment that make OCLC a great place to work.”

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, OCLC provides cutting-edge technologies and services, research and community programs to libraries of all types and sizes. Together, thousands of OCLC member libraries in more than 100 countries support access to the world’s collected knowledge. WorldCat, the world’s most comprehensive online resource for finding library materials, is one of many services offered by OCLC. One can search the collection of thousands of libraries through WorldCat.org ,

In addition to placing first overall in the medium-sized category, OCLC placed first for its diversity strategies programs, first for its exceptional benefits, seventh for hybrid work experience, and ninth for IT development.

“For decades, OCLC has made a conscious and consistent effort to support a diverse and inclusive workplace,” said Tammy Spayde, OCLC’s vice president of Purpose, People and Places. “We are committed to providing the best environment to help people succeed and grow in the workplace, and providing the flexibility and benefits to help us outside of work. Each day, we work to accomplish our goals. “are united in their efforts to create technology with a purpose. The mission of serving libraries and library users.”

The Best Places to Work in IT list is Computerworld’s annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on surveys of company characteristics in categories such as benefits, career development, compensation, DEI, future of work, training and retention. Additionally, the rankings are reviewed and examined by a panel of industry experts.

more about Careers at OCLC is on the oclc Website.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand that empowers enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by efficiently using the powerful web, mobile and desktop applications that exist today. Computerworld also provides guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems – and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides IT vendors with opportunities to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG. Communications, Inc. Company information available here www.idg.com ,

About OCLC

oclc is a nonprofit global library organization that provides shared technology services, original research, and community programs so that libraries can better promote learning, research, and innovation. Through OCLC, member libraries collaboratively produce and maintain WorldCat The most comprehensive global network of data about library collections and services. Libraries gain efficiency through OCLC worldshare , a complete set of library management applications and services built on an open, cloud-based platform. It is through collaboration and sharing of knowledge gathered from around the world that libraries can help people find the answers they need to solve problems. OCLC, member libraries, staff, and partners work together to make breakthroughs possible.

OCLC, WorldCat, and WorldShare are registered trademarks of OCLC, Inc. are trademarks and/or service marks of. Third-party product, service and business names are trademarks and/or service marks of their respective owners.

for more information: Contact Bob Murphy [email protected] or +1-614-761-5136

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oclc-named-best-place-to-work-in-it-by-computerworld-301998467.html

Source OCLC

Source