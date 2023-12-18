OCI Global announces agreement for the sale of IFFCO to Koch

OCI Global (“OCI”) has entered into a binding equity purchase agreement to sell 100% of its equity interests in Iowa Fertilizer Company LLC (“IFCO”) to Koch Ag & Energy Solutions (“KAES”).

A purchase price of US$3.6 billion is being considered on a cash-free, debt-free basis following a competitive process.

This is an important milestone in OCI’s strategy to unlock value for shareholders

The proceeds from this transaction will be used to significantly reduce the debt of the holding company; The return of capital to shareholders will be considered in the context of OCI’s capital return framework and alongside future investments in decarbonisation growth opportunities.

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), a leading global producer and distributor of hydrogen products, today announced that it has reached an agreement for the sale of 100% of its largely indirect interest in Has gone. -scale US greenfield nitrogen fertilizer facility to Iowa Fertilizer Company LLC, based in Weaver, Iowa, USA, to Koch Ag & Energy Solutions for a total consideration of US$3.6 billion on a tax-exempt basis, subject to customary cash, debt and normalization levels . Working capital adjustment.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the receipt of certain U.S. antitrust approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction does not require OCI shareholders to vote on approval. The transaction is expected to close in 2024.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC is acting as financial advisor to OCI on the transaction. Cleary Gottlieb Stein & Hamilton LLP is acting as its legal advisor.

strategic review update

OCI launched a multi-faceted strategic review in March 2023, with the aim of closing the discount to OCI’s intrinsic value and unlocking value for its shareholders. Today’s announcement is an important step in achieving these objectives, crystallizing a value of US$3.6 billion for OCI. The transaction is expected to reduce the company’s net debt and provide capital returns to shareholders, enabling the remaining enterprise to explore incremental value addition opportunities in the energy transition sector, its early mover low-carbon ammonia and green methanol. Will build on. Platform.

Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chairman of OCI, commented: “Today’s announcement is an evolutionary step in our journey to create value for shareholders and increase our focus on efforts in low-carbon initiatives. IFFCO was the first world-class greenfield nitrogen fertilizer facility built in the United States in 25 years. We are confident that Under KAES’s leadership, IFFCO will be well-positioned for its next phase of growth. Our strong balance sheet will accelerate our strategy in the field of decarbonization projects, drive future growth and meet the energy transition goals we share with many Our stakeholders are positioning us as leaders in the low carbon sector.”

Ahmed Al Houshi, CEO of OCI, commented: “We are incredibly proud of IFFCO’s extraordinary achievements since commissioning in April 2017 and we would like to thank all OCI and IFFCO employees who have contributed to this remarkable success. We are single-handedly proud of the world-class global nitrogen facility. We are exceptionally proud to have created and revitalized a core industry in the United States. Today’s transaction is a testament to the team’s efforts and marks a natural evolution in OCI’s journey to create long-term sustainable value for all of its stakeholders. I look forward to rapidly continuing the value creation journey – tracking sustainability-focused value add projects across our platform, including our Blue Ammonia project in Texas, expected to be completed in 2025, and our There will be continuous growth in the carbon methanol business.

Hassan Badrawi, CFO of OCI, commented: “With the recent sale of FertiGlobe, OCI is crystallising tax-free gross cash proceeds of $7.2 billion. The resulting financial profile provides significant flexibility to achieve all of OCI’s objectives, including future value accretive developments. “This includes exploring opportunities and realizing the potential to meaningfully return capital to shareholders.”

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, Monday December 18, 2023, at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 3pm CET. Registration details are available here.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Iowa Fertilizer Company

Iowa Fertilizer Company is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of OCI, located in the US Midwest Corn Belt and one of the youngest, most innovative nitrogen assets globally. OCI brought IFFCO to the market in early 2013 as a greenfield project. The facility was one of the largest private sector construction projects in Iowa history and the first world-class, greenfield nitrogen fertilizer plant built in the United States in more than 25 years. IFFCO provides a stable high quality and domestic source of fertilizer to farmers in the Midwest and around the United States. IFFCO also produces diesel exhaust fluid, which helps reduce harmful vehicle exhaust emissions. IFFCO has the capacity to produce 3.5 million metric tonnes of nitrogen fertilizer and diesel exhaust fluid annually.

OCI has since invested heavily in the continued development of IFCO and the surrounding region’s distribution and logistics infrastructure to support the Midwest’s agricultural industry. In addition to supporting farmers throughout the region, the facility has enhanced the economic outlook throughout Southeast Iowa. The facility was the largest private construction project in Iowa history, adding more than 3,500 jobs and 260 permanent high-skilled jobs during the construction period.

About this OCI global

We are the global leader in nitrogen, methanol and hydrogen, advancing the decarbonization of the energy-intensive industries that shape, feed and fuel the world. OCI’s production capacity spans four continents and includes approximately 16.8 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid and melamine. OCI has more than 4,000 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands and is listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.

Learn more about OCI www.oci-global.com , You can also follow OCI LinkedIn.

About Koch Ag & Energy Solutions (KAES)

Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC and its subsidiaries, including Koch Fertilizer, Koch Agronomic Services, Koch Energy Services and Koch Methanol, are global providers of value-added solutions to the agriculture, energy and chemical markets.

