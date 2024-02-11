OceanExplorer: On the billionaire’s research ship broadcasting from the deep sea

A state-of-the-art ship on a mission to “explore the ocean and bring it back to the world.” How much is this deep sea charity worth?

Advertisement

OceanExplorer pushes the idea of ​​what a ship can be like. At 87 meters long, it has two deep-sea submersibles – one for scientists, the other for the media – and laboratories lit up like a movie set.

The red carpet is rolled out when I visit the ship in December during the United Nations climate summit in Dubai. It is located in a protected part of the port, and has been hosting honored guests for many days. Bill Gates And the Jordanian royal family.

It is the world’s most advanced media and research vessel, according to OceanX – a non-profit arm of Dalio Philanthropies, which ‘advances the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members.’ His wealth comes from Ray Dalio, the 74-year-old American billionaire who founded Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.

“The combination of the two is our secret sauce,” says his son and Ocean

What is OceanX?

is a clear echo of spacex in name; Founded by American aerospace company Elon Musk With the aim of making humans a “space traveling civilization”.

Ray Dalio has opted out of the billionaire space race, but his decision to go in the opposite direction has a competitive edge. “I find ocean exploration far more exciting and important than space exploration,” he told the Financial Times, among others. “You won’t see any aliens in outer space but you will see aliens down in space.”

Defining the mysterious depths of the ocean as the final frontier of American exploration may not appeal to everyone. But if you’ve ever wondered about a deep-sea documentary, the appeal is relevant and the premise is true: Only 5 percent Sea Discovered and charted by humans, according to the United Nations body for oceanography.

OceanX’s mission is “to help scientists explore the ocean and present it back to the world through captivating media.”

It was founded in 2016 but Delios’ maritime roots extend even further. In 2011 Ray purchased a research vessel called Alucia and a bubble sub, which was used the following year by a team of scientists to record the first footage of the elusive mammoth. squid In its natural habitat.

Mark, who was working as an associate producer at National Geographic’s television network at the time, pitched his father the idea of ​​a multimedia organization to chronicle Alusia’s adventures. He had the honor of taking the national treasure of Britain david attenborough On my first deep sea dive great Barrier Reef In 2015.

Alucia Productions was folded into OceanX Media. And Alusia itself (marketed in 2018 for more than €18 million) was replaced by OceanExplorer – a former Norwegian oil survey ship which had undergone extensive renovation after being purchased by Dalio. OceanX doesn’t reveal how cutting-edge it is diesel ship Cost, but one superyacht site puts its value at around €186 million and running costs at a tenth of that per year.

“This is not a luxury yacht,” Vincent Pieribon, OceanX’s co-CEO and chief science officer, told reporters in Dubai. “The truth is that our country [the US] It is a national embarrassment that the US does not have such a ship.”

‘We are not a tourist attraction’: what are OceanX’s submersibles for?

Our tour begins in OceanExplorer’s sub hangar, opposite two bubble subs. These giant globules of plexiglass can carry their small crew to depths of 1,000 meters.

One has been adapted for researchers, with modular equipment including a machine that is “essentially a vacuum cleaner”, explains sub-pilot Colin, sucking samples from the sea floor to be processed in the ship’s onboard laboratories. .

The second sub is equipped with a variety of cameras capable of capturing the smallest marine creatures as well as wide angle shots of the science sub in action. It can also broadcast in real time by sending video signals over rays of light to the surface. A marine biologist called World Economic Forum Last month in Davos from far down the coast of the Seychelles, where OceanExplorer is currently based.

Submersibles (and billionaires) got bad news last year with the deadly Oceangate explosion.Titan‘Sub to see Titanic. “It has definitely shone a light on the industry,” says Andrew Craig, ROV team leader at OceanX. “But we operate these as scientific machines as opposed to pleasure vessels… We are not tourist attractions. “We are a real scientific research vessel.”

The ROV (remotely operated vehicle) can descend 6,000 meters, tethered to a cable, and sample even more remote locations such as hydrothermal vents and underwater volcanoes.

Mark Dalio tells us from inside the ship’s mission control room or “nerve center” that bringing all this technology together on one ship is what makes OceanExplorer so unique. In front of gamer-style chairs, dozens of screens are lit up with real-time footage from all its moving parts – as much as I can analyze as a non-scientist, but it sure looks the part.

Advertisement

What does OceanX’s science team do?

Whatever is obtained from depth is brought to the dry laboratory. The instruments here are smaller, but no less precise. There is a 3D scanner with submillimeter resolution that can create a digital twin of a fish and, for example, store it in an online database.

Much of this work involves filling in the blanks in our understanding. New species are not necessarily discovered – although science program director Matty Rodrigue says, “[that] Happens a lot — to us, especially.” But the team often finds species that haven’t yet been publicly documented, in which case they can record its reference genome — essentially DNA. Digitization of.

they can also take environmental dna (eDNA) from water, capturing an animal’s genetic fingerprint through the cells it leaves behind. With enough information, they can even tell if a fish is pregnant or stressed – providing insight into how it is adjusting to changing conditions.

“Ground truthing” or “ocean truthing climate models” is how Rodrigue describes his extensive work. For example, in the United Arab Emirates, oceanography relies heavily on satellite data meaning predictions can be very broad. While in town for COP28, OceanX partnered with scientists at New York University Abu Dhabi to investigate the distribution of coral larvae and the possibilities of heat-resistant reproduction. Coral,

“We see the ship and OceanX on the front lines,” says Mark, “collecting all this data to better inform the science community and governments about how things are changing.”

Advertisement

Lights, Camera, Action: How is OceanX sharing its findings with the world?

Dr. Pieribon, a former neuroscience professor at Yale School of Medicine, laments that a lot of work is being done on climate science, but the thousands of academic papers published every year are not reaching people.

So how do you cut through? The OceanExplorer is a vehicle that “combines functionality with the looks of a film set,” says Mark.

film director James Cameron (of Titanic fame) is another big name in OceanX’s circles – he has long been fascinated by the ocean and the technology required to descend into its depths. He advised the team on rigging the OceanExplorer; Circled around the ceiling are bioluminescent colored lights, with hangers to carry overhead cameras. Tables are also illuminated to illuminate researchers’ reactions, broadcasting the ups and downs of scientific discovery.

When the ship is in full swing there are 72 people on board and a large number of them work in the media. OceanX has over 4 million followers TIC TocWhere the team often posts fun videos from their expeditions about marine science and ship life for Gen Z.

Other parts of the emotional landscape surrounding OceanX may feel a little euphoric. Is it really the case, in Mark’s words, that they need to “get the public to love the oceans”? Or, as Dr. Pieribon suggests, is OceanExplorer an antidote to attacks on climate scientists in the US, helping people see the humanity of experts?

Advertisement

Should marine research be financed by private money?

At a screening of a new National Geographic series on the helideck, Mark Dalio described his role in creating it as the fulfillment of a “lifelong dream”.

Does it matter that OceanX’s purpose also includes personal ambition? Is this most advanced ship of its kind primarily in the service of the Dalio family’s philanthropic interests?

“For better or for worse,” said Steven A., then a policy analyst at the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Edwards wrote a decade ago, “The practice of science in the 21st century is becoming less and less shaped by national priorities or peer relationships.” Review groups based on specific preferences and more persons With huge amounts of money to give away.”

In its defense, OceanX is a collaborative venture. The international nature of sailing – registered with OceanExplorer Marshall Islands – This means permits have to be secured months in advance, and contacts with educational institutions and NGOs have to be approached carefully.

Most of the large public ocean organizations, such as the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (UNESCO Ocean), have collaborated with OceanX in some capacity. A research organization in the UK declined to comment on oceanography funding given its association.

Advertisement

However, US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Director of Ocean Exploration Jeremy Weyrich told Euronews Green that he “completely welcomes” the efforts of organizations such as OceanX, the Schmidt Ocean Institute, the Ocean Exploration Trust and other philanthropic and private operators. ” We do.

“For me, it’s not a question of “either/or,” but rather a matter of “and,” meaning we need philanthropically supported and publicly funded organizations that are acquiring valuable data and information about the unexplored ocean. Nurtured maritime operators need both,” he added.

“The ocean exploration community is still relatively small, while the unknown and lesser-known areas of the ocean remain vast. Fortunately, we are already working together to consider ways to better coordinate our unique operations and activities.

In your latest PR message SeychellesOceanX emphasizes its collaboration with local scientists, “helping local researchers deliver key scientific findings about their own climate-sensitive region for the first time in history.”

Bullet points include a rich cache of record-setting achievements, enviable shark sightings and exciting new numbers. dugongs,

Advertisement

Source