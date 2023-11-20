Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union’s Joseph Tedesco Listed in Long Island Business News (LIBN) 2023 Business & Finance Awards

Rockville Centre, NY (November 20, 2023) – Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union (OFCU) announced that President and CEO Joseph Tedesco has been honored at Long Island Business News’ Business & Finance Awards for the 2023 class at a ceremony on Nov. 16. President and CEO for almost five years.

Joe is a graduate of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Economics. Tedesco’s professional financial experience over the years includes being Senior Vice President and Regional Retail Director for KeyBank’s Atlantic Region, which includes 118 branches located in Eastern Pennsylvania, Hudson Valley and Westchester County NY and Fairfield County Connecticut, followed by Senior Vice President and Retail and Small Business Bank Director of East West Bank.

In 2022, he was honored by Catholic Charities of Long Island at their annual golf outing, where he broke previous records for money raised in support of the organization. In addition, Joseph currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Catholic Charities of Long Island and is an active member of Legatus, an international organization of Catholic business leaders and executives committed to studying, living, and spreading the Catholic faith. Mr. Tedesco currently resides in Long Beach.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Long Island Business News as a member of the Business & Finance Awards Class of 2023,” said Mr. Tedesco. “I look forward to advancing my role as President and CEO of Ocean Financial and prioritizing its mission to support Long Island’s Catholic community by providing continued financial well-being and support to its members.”

The Business & Finance Awards recognize banking professionals, accountants, financial advisors, controllers, chief financial officers and other financial professionals. Honorees were nominated by a member of the Long Island business community and are selected based on their excellence in service, business acumen and commitment to the Long Island community.

“This year’s class of the LIBN Business & Finance Awards includes high-achieving, experienced leaders in the banking and finance industries. His business accomplishments, community service and commitment to inspiring change within the Long Island community are remarkable,” said Regina Jankowski, editor of Long Island Business News. “We are pleased to celebrate Joseph and his continued accomplishments.”

Photo attached, Credit Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union. Left to right, Joseph Tedesco, President and CEO of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union; Regina Jankowski, Editor, Long Island Business News.

About Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union

Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union was formed in 1969 by a group of Father Joseph O’Connell Knights of Columbus members who wanted to provide financial services to Brother Knights and their families. Over the years, the credit union has evolved in name and membership, while maintaining ties to its Catholic roots. Today, Ocean Financial has over $378 million in assets, serving members of the Knights of Columbus in New York State, the Diocese of Rockville Centre, and any Catholic interested in a credit union. Guided by its Catholic values, Ocean Financial provides exceptional products and services to the Catholic community. The credit union is proud to have Catholic values ​​you can trust. Ocean Financial promotes these values ​​through out the entire organization. To know more, visit

