Occidental Petroleum

J.L. Clendenin Los Angeles Times | getty images

Occidental Petroleum has agreed to buy CrownRock, a major private energy producer operating in the Permian Basin, for $12 billion.

The deal is the latest in a string of consolidations in the US energy sector, particularly in the Permian, the largest oil producing region in the US, with the transaction expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

CrownRock is developing a 100,000-acre site in the Midland Basin, a part of the Permian that spans 20 counties in West Texas. According to the US Energy Information Agency, the Midland Basin produced 15% of US crude oil in 2020.

To finance the transaction, Occidental will issue $9.1 billion of debt and approximately $1.7 billion of common stock.

Separately, Occidental said it was raising its quarterly dividend to 22 cents a share from 18 cents a share starting next year.

The transaction will add 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Occidental’s production as well as 1,700 undeveloped locations to the company’s operations in the Permian.

CrownRock is one of the last major private producers in the Permian, along with Endeavor Resources. The company is led by Texas billionaire Timothy Dunn and backed by Houston-based private equity firm Lime Rock Partners.

Occidental is the ninth-largest US energy company with a market capitalization of $49.7 billion. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owns about 26% of the company. Occidental’s stock is down 10% this year.

The company’s last major acquisition was the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019 for $55 billion. Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko sparked a bitter dispute with activist investor Carl Icahn, who sold his remaining stake in the company in 2022.

Occidental’s purchase of CrownRock is the third major deal in the energy sector in less than two months.

Exxon Mobil announced in October that it was acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources for approximately $60 billion. According to Enverus, Pioneer is the largest producer in the Midland Basin.

A few weeks later, Chevron announced that it had agreed to buy Hess for $53 billion.

Don’t miss these stories from CNBC Pro:

Source: www.cnbc.com