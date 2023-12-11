Photograph: Kevork Jansezian/AP

Occidental Petroleum has agreed to buy energy producer CrownRock in a $12 billion cash and stock deal, the latest in a series of huge fossil fuel acquisitions in the United States.

The acquisition will expand Occidental’s acreage in the oil-rich Permian Basin, America’s largest oil-producing region, and increase its production in the field by approximately 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Occidental will have more than 94,000 net acres remaining in the Midland Basin of Texas, part of the Permian.

The purchase is the latest significant bet on the future of oil and gas production in the US, and the industry’s third significant acquisition in as many months. In October ExxonMobil agreed to buy shale group Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion and Chevron announced plans to buy oil producer Hess Corporation in a $53 billion deal.

Vicki Holub, Occidental’s president and chief executive officer, stressed that the company is focused on increasing its scale. “It’s the scale, it’s the inventory, and all of that has now also helped us increase our dividend,” he told financial news network CNBC.

Environmental campaigners sounded the alarm after Monday’s announcement, calling it another example of how energy giants are building “vast polluting empires”.

Houston-based Occidental is backed by Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by famed investor Warren Buffett. It will finance the purchase with $9.1 billion of new debt, the issuance of approximately $1.7 billion of common equity and the assumption of CrownRock’s $1.2 billion of existing debt.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Occidental said it also includes approximately 1,700 undeveloped sites in the Permian.

Buying CrownRock will give Occidental “the strongest and most differentiated portfolio Occidental has ever built,” Holub said in a statement. “We found CrownRock to be a strategic fit, giving us the opportunity to build scale in the Midland Basin and positioning us to create value for our shareholders with immediate free cash flow accretion.”

He added: “We are excited to add CrownRock’s high-performing team to our organization and expect to continue Occidental’s exceptional operational and financial results in the years to come.”

“CrownRock’s purchase of Occidental is a multiple-win proposition for CrownRock, our employees and customers, and our community,” said Tim Dunn, CrownQuest’s operating chief executive officer. “We congratulate Occidental and look forward to seeing their historically successful company grow and prosper.”

Occidental’s investors suggested the deal underlined its confidence in the fossil fuel market. Cole Smeed, head of Smeed Capital Management, which has about 5.9 million shares of Occidental in its U.S. portfolio, said the deal “reflects the optimism of Vicki and its people.” [Occidental] Tell us about the future of the oil and gas business and the prices they will get to take advantage of it now.”

Cassidy DiPaola, communications director for Fossil Free Media, said: “These mergers are creating vast polluting empires with dangerous levels of political influence. As oil companies consolidate their power, it will become even more difficult to advance climate policies and hold the industry accountable for its role in the climate emergency.

“Recent acquisition deals show that these companies have tremendous confidence that their vast oil and gas reserves will continue to generate profits despite the global urgency to reduce emissions,” DiPaola said.

Occidental’s shares rose 0.9% in early trading in New York. Its stock market value is approximately $50bn.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com