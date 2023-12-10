Ocado struggles to ease tensions with M&S by adding more products online

Ocado

Almost 600 M&S products have been added to Ocado’s website ahead of Christmas as the online grocer looks to ease tensions with the retail giant.

Ocado retail bosses have boosted their M&S offering after recent concerns were raised over a lack of joint thinking.

M&S chairman Archie Norman previously said he was “not happy” with the performance of the joint venture, which was created in 2019 following a deal with Ocado Group.

He said there was “work still to do” to improve the Ocado retail business.

M&S chief executive Stuart Machin has also expressed his disappointment at Ocado not including M&S in its advertisements or emails.

As a result, they have focused on making more of its range available online at Ocado.

Last month, he said Ocado retail chief Hannah Gibson had asked him to be more positive on the venture.

However, he said he had to remain “very objective” as Ocado Retail posted a half-year loss of £23m.

Ocado Retail’s online grocery service boomed in demand during the pandemic, but it has since struggled as more shoppers have returned to stores.

Last year it suffered the first annual decline in grocery sales, although executives are working on a turnaround plan – including forming a closer relationship with M&S.

It now stocks around 90 per cent of M&S’s total range of products, up from around 80 per cent at the beginning of November.

Since mid-September, Ocado is understood to have added around 580 M&S items, which it sells alongside its own brand Ocado ranges and Morrisons products.

Ms Gibson said: “We know our customers value unbeatable choice throughout the year and especially at Christmas time.

“We are working closely with M&S every day and the combination of our range and unmatched service with the magic of M&S food means we are confident we are offering the best offer to customers.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com