Ocado says demand for low and non-alcohol drinks is increasing as consumers remain dry after January.

Data shared with This Is Money shows that searches for alcohol alternatives throughout January were significantly higher than last year.

Searches for low-alcohol red wine increased by 102 percent between January 2023 and January 2024, while searches for low-alcohol red wine increased by 48 percent.

Ocado says searches for drinks with low or no alcohol have increased from January 2023

Searches for non-alcoholic white wine increased by 119 percent, while searches for non-alcoholic beverages in general increased by 40 percent.

The number of Britons drinking alcohol has been falling steadily in recent years.

A recent report from hospitality research organization KAM found that 5.2 million fewer UK adults drank alcohol weekly in 2023 compared to 2021.

Young people are also increasingly limiting their intake, or stopping alcohol consumption altogether – two in five under the age of 25 say they do not drink alcohol.

There is now more choice than ever, and Ocado said it has increased its range by a third in the past 18 months to meet rising demand.

A survey conducted by Ocado found that almost half of consumers plan to continue drinking alcohol alternatives after the end of January.

One in three said increased choice has been an important factor in reducing their alcohol consumption.

Adnams Brewery told This Is Money that Ghost Ship 0.5 per cent, which it launched in 2018, now accounts for 26 per cent of ale sales.

Sales have grown so much that it is now the second best-selling beer in its entire range, behind only the 4.5 per cent version of Ghost Ship.

Similarly, Guinness Zero has proven to be a hit with drinkers. Last summer, owner Diageo announced it would aim to triple production of its zero-alcohol brands in response to changing tastes.

The drink, which was launched in 2021, is poised to account for 10 per cent of all Guinness sales in Ireland in the coming years.

It was also the top alcohol alternative drink for Ocado shoppers, with searches increasing by 50 per cent year-on-year.

Product sales increased by 12 percent during this period.

This was followed by Lucky St Lager and Beck Blue, the UK’s largest dedicated alcohol-free beer brand.

Overall less-to-no beer volumes increased 23 percent year-over-year, while less-to-no cider volumes increased 12 percent.

Oscar Biggs, buyer for No/Lo at Ocado Retail, said: ‘Dry January used to mean abstinence for a month before falling back into old habits, but that’s no longer the case.

‘In response to customer demand for alcohol-free options, we have grown our range of no/reduced beverages by 21 per cent year-on-year.

‘Sales of alcohol products remain strong, but the gap to zero/reduced is narrowing, so we are continuing to grow our range of both no/reduced alcohol and alcoholic beers, ciders, wines and spirits to ensure So that Ocado has something for everyone.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk