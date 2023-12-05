Observers say the proposed merger of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines is a promising step that should improve air travel for residents of each state

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines plan to combine operations. (Larry McDougall via AP on left, Bill Roth/ADN on right)

Residents of Hawaii and Alaska, which have close ties despite their vast distances, should generally expect improvements in air travel with the merger of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, industry observers said Monday.

Alaska Airlines announced Sunday that it has reached a definitive agreement to buy its smaller West Coast counterpart in a $1.9 billion deal, assuming regulators approve in the next year or so.

One observer said the deal would also require the approval of Hawaiian Airlines’ shareholders, but given that Alaska Airlines is paying a premium to its rival, that is a likely outcome. Hawaiian Airlines’ stock price tripled on Monday, highlighting the enormous value of the deal to Hawaiian Airlines shareholders.

Observers said there will be increased travel opportunities for travelers in both states.

Alaskans who already travel frequently to Hawaii, often for winter respite on Alaska Airlines, can expect better access to more Hawaii destinations and even international stops like Japan and Australia via Seattle or Honolulu. Are. Observers said Alaskans will also see new opportunities to promote Alaska Airlines’ mileage awards, which would lead to discounts, since Hawaiian Airlines is not currently a miles partner.

Under the deal, the combined company will operate a hub in Honolulu, where Hawaiian Airlines is based, second only to the combined company’s headquarters in Seattle, where Alaska Airlines is based. Both the companies are over 90 years old and were founded in their respective states.

For residents of Hawaii and Alaska, who rely on airlines for vital services, often in small remote towns with limited transportation options, the combination is a promising fit, observers said. Alaska Airlines already has a presence in Hawaii and will likely ensure the needs of the state’s rural communities are met, he said.

This photo shows a Hawaiian Airlines plane at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Koma)

Brett Snyder, an airline industry analyst who runs the blog Crankyflier.com, said Hawaii is a natural extension of Alaska Airlines’ focus on the West Coast market, where demand for travel to the Hawaiian islands is strong. Snyder had called for a merger of the two airlines in recent years and said on his blog Monday that he loved the airlines’ decision to unite.

There are a lot of things the two companies can do together that they can’t do alone, he said, which doesn’t always happen in airline mergers. Hawaiian widebody planes that travel internationally will join Alaska’s narrow-body planes that travel domestically, he said, opening up potential travel combinations for passengers.

“Maybe Alaska will start flying from Seattle to London or Tokyo using wide-bodies, and that will create a seamlessly easy connection to those places for Alaska Air loyalists in Alaska,” he said.

Trans-Pacific Hub

Some Alaskans are viewing the deal with skepticism and say they would prefer to see Alaska Airlines invest in improving its customer service rather than buying another company, six months after Virgin America was acquired for $2.6 billion. Years later, transportation and hospitality consultant Scott McMurran said. Alaskan who writes for the Anchorage Daily News and is the owner of alaskatravelgram.com.

But based on comments on online forums, most people think the merger is exciting, he said.

McMurran said the deal could revitalize Honolulu as a trans-Pacific hub, opening up better travel opportunities and mileage redemption for Alaskans flying on Alaska Airlines.

McMurran said Alaskans will have more single-airline, direct connections through Honolulu to Hawaiian Airlines destinations, including Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Tahiti and others.

“So the idea of ​​having through-flights on one airline (with different brands) is good, and it’s also good for those of us who are collecting miles and looking to redeem miles,” he said. “The idea that you can use Honolulu as a hub for these destinations is a real benefit for Alaskans.”

The deal could also have a counterproductive effect, opening the door to bringing more travelers to Alaska from Hawaii and international destinations, for example, to jump on cruise ships operating in Alaskan waters, he said.

“People in New Zealand and Australia love to go on cruises,” he said.

FILE – Alaska Airlines planes are parked at the gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle on March 1, 2021, with Mount Rainier in the background. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Alaska Air Chief Executive Ben Minicucci said Sunday that the proposed merger would have no impact on the airline’s operations as long as it passes regulatory muster. Alaska Airlines officials said the plans call for a combined company that would keep the Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines brands, but under a single rewards program and a single collective-bargaining agreement for their various unions.

The airline said the expanded company will open up access to 138 destinations across the airline’s network, including non-stop service to 29 international destinations. It will open more than 1,200 destinations through the oneworld alliance which expands travel options involving other airlines.

regulatory scrutiny

At least two financial services firms that participated in a public meeting with airline executives on Sunday said the deal makes sense for both companies. He expressed concern that federal regulators might take a closer look at the deal.

“Alaska’s balance sheet has returned to pre-pandemic levels, while Hawaiian’s stock is hurt by short-term earnings challenges,” such as engine issues, fires in Maui that hurt travel, Raymond James & Associates said. And slow demand in Japan. In a report on Monday.

Alaska is moving away from its Virgin America purchase “at an all-time low,” the report said.

“Given that the US Justice Department has pushed back on the JetBlue/Spirit deal, we are not confident they will approve it,” the firm TD Cowen said in a report. “That said, we think this combination makes a lot of sense, and it should be approved.”

Scott Laird, who grew up in Alaska and Hawaii and is a freelance travel writer for Fodor’s and others, said the two airlines have only a small percentage of the markets where they overlap. This may reduce regulatory concerns about anti-competitive consequences of the merger.

Laird, a former Anchorage-based travel agent who also worked in the airline industry, said both airlines have a deep commitment to serving people in their namesake states, and that can be expected to continue with the merger. Is.

He said that if approved, the deal would not have any major impact on Alaskans. Hawaiian Airlines does not serve the Alaska market, he said, so it would not eliminate competition in Alaska.

He said Alaska Airlines has already made significant investments to understand the air market.

“The merger will benefit both Alaska and Hawaii residents because they will finally have a stronger airline that can better compete with some of the existing companies,” he said, referring to the largest airlines such as American Airlines.

Laird said his Hawaiian friends have expressed concern over Hawaiian Airlines moving its corporate headquarters from Honolulu to Seattle. That said, they say there will be fewer high-paying jobs in Hawaii.

And some Hawaiians may regret seeing changes at their local airline, he said.

“The point of pride is that the airline that bears our name is based in Hawaii, and it’s run by people who are our neighbors,” he said. “So perhaps some people will feel that this airline is no longer connected domestically and locally.”

Peter Forman, an aviation historian and expert in Honolulu, said both Alaska and Hawaii are equally unique because many communities depend on aviation, not roads, to reach the outside world.

“There’s always concern when there’s a merger because you wonder how things will change,” he said. But he believes Alaska Airlines is “the best possible partner” for Hawaiian Airlines.

“I feel like it’s a really great fit,” he said.

