OBSbot Tail Air ushers in a new era of multi-camera live streaming

With the affordable multi-cam setup offered by the new OBSbot Tail Air System, content creators will , [+] Be able to produce more sophisticated live streaming content with multi-camera angles for a more professional production. obsbot

Technological advances are advancing at a breakneck pace and bringing professional-level media equipment within reach of almost anyone. At one time, it cost millions of dollars to set up a TV studio, not to mention the cost of camera operators, sound engineers and other specialists to make everything work.

With the advent of AI, we’re seeing unprecedented advancements in smart imaging technology, allowing almost anyone to set up a multi-camera TV studio for a thousand dollars, without requiring an army of technicians to complete it.

OBSBOT is an imaging brand best known for its range of smart webcams that can track subjects and respond to visual hand controls to do things like zoom, pan, and tilt. Now, the company is officially launching its own series of OBSBOT Tail Air. These innovative AI-powered PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) streaming cameras deliver a significant evolution in personal video streaming. Instead of a single-camera setup, content creators set up their own sophisticated multi-camera live-streaming studios.

The camera used in OBSBOT’s tail air system has a 1/1.8″ Starlight CMOS sensor and ƒ/1.8 , [+] Aperture lens for high quality images even in low light conditions. obsbot

The OBSbot Tail Air range was first shown at the 2023 NAB Show. The system was initially launched on Kickstarter, where it raised over $1.11 million, far exceeding projections in the original funding goal. The positive feedback from the market reassures OBSBOT that the market is ready for this next step in live streaming technology.

Unlike traditional streaming cameras, OBSBOT claims the Tail Air delivers better quality live streaming and recording, able to adapt to a range of broadcast applications thanks to the 4K low-light image sensor. The OBSBOT Tail Air can stream 4K video at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps. The center of the tail air camera features a 1/1.8″ Starlight CMOS sensor and a /1.8 aperture lens for high quality images even in low light conditions.

Featuring advanced AI technology, OBSBOT says the Tail Air can track humans and pets. The camera can track objects at a speed of 120°/second, providing smooth and accurate views.

The AI ​​Director Grid function is at the heart of Tail Air. It provides intuitive management of live video output, allowing creators to create multiple scenes with minimal effort. Tail Air’s integration with the NDI|HX3 format provides high-quality, low-latency streaming ideal for single and multi-cam setups.

Live streaming can be directed from a smartphone or tablet instead of the action , [+] Tied to the traditional director’s gallery. obsbot

Regarding connectivity, the Tel Air offers options of HDMI, USB-C, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi capabilities, which translates into considerable compatibility that enables the system to integrate with various live streaming workflows.

An integral part of the OBSBOT tail air ecosystem is the OBSBOT Start app. This app lets users control multi-camera streaming from a mobile device like a smartphone or tablet. Featuring AI Director Grid, the app enables dynamic splits and seamless transitions between different live scenes, making studio directing simple.

This official launch of the OBSbot Tail Air will bring the flexibility offered by Panasonic’s more expensive PTZ camera systems to a more affordable level. Setting up a professional quality TV studio with the kind of creative directing equipment you’d normally have to spend a fortune on makes Tel Air a great achievement. I haven’t been able to fully test the system with iOS devices as the app is still in the final stages of testing, but if the quality is anything like OBSbot’s range of webcams, we could be witnessing the launch of a game-changing product. Are. In the live streaming market.

Pricing & Availability: Prices for the OBSbot Tail Air start at $499 and the system will be available starting November 21st.

more info: www.obsbot.com