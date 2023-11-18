Obituary for Robert John ‘Bob’ Lothenbach

Robert John “Bob” Lothenbach

Died unexpectedly of natural causes on November 14, 2023, aged 64, of Bloomington/Wayzata. Beloved father, innovative business entrepreneur and passionate breed owner/breeder.

Bob was born on March 1, 1959, to Lorraine and Frank Lothenbach, Sr., a hard-working baker and butcher. He was raised in Bloomington, Minnesota with his two older brothers and best friends, Frank and Jack. Together they were brought up with a strong work ethic, a sense of humor, honesty and integrity. These qualities will remain with Bob throughout his life. After graduating from Bloomington Kennedy in 1977, he worked for several local print shops.

His childhood gave him the steps to make his way. In 1988, he started Bob’s Printing in his garage, which soon grew into a major printing company, Challenge Printing, which evolved into Imagine! print solution. In 2015 the company was the 14th largest printer in the United States. Some of his past accomplishments include winning the 2001 Vendor of Excellence Award for Challenge Printing and being inducted into the Printing Industry Hall of Fame.

As a child, his father bought a Shetland pony for the boys. This would end his lifelong passion for racehorses. Bob’s horses raced and won on America’s most prestigious tracks. Since 2000, he has racked up 793 wins and more than $30.3 million in purse earnings, making Lothenbach Stables one of the most successful thoroughbred operations in the country. Its racing silks, royal blue with red diamonds, represent a stable known for balancing quality, integrity and a deep respect for the horse. While Bob raced thoroughbreds at places like Saratoga and Churchill Downs, his local track – Canterbury Park – always held a special place in his heart. He won five titles as a leading owner, and his horses set a Canterbury Park record with earnings of $1.52 million in 2022. Bob also raised the bar for Minnesota’s thoroughbred owners and breeders. His pursuit of excellence led him to breed and purchase high quality horses to race at his home tracks, inspiring others to upgrade their stables as well. Bob’s dedication to Canterbury Park and Minne-Sota racing has earned him a place in the track’s Hall of Fame in 2023. Lothenbach Stables’ local stars include Midnight Current, Canterbury’s Horse of the Year in 2022, Charlie’s Penny, Love The Nest. And huge payday. Nationally, Bob’s horses competed in 87 races and earned more than $4 million in 2022, ranking sixth in the nation in wins and ninth in purse earnings. His most successful horse, Bell’s the One, finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint in 2020. Some of his notable accomplishments in the racing industry include: 2021 Minnesota Owned Horse of the Year; 2002, 2020 2021, 2022, and 2023 Leading Owner at Canterbury; 2022 Minnesota Breeder of the Year, all-time earnings record, member of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA); and inducted into the Canterbury Park Hall of Fame.

Bob’s philanthropic work was fueled by the formation of the Lothenbach Family Foundation with a focus on children’s literacy and race horses. He was a proud supporter and advocate of horses for mental health and Abijah on the Backside.

More than his tireless work ethic and love of horses, however, was his love for his family. His four children meant a lot to him and he was proud of each of their achievements. They spent the last five years building their dream home that will be an oasis for their children, family and future generations. Bob’s one true dream was to lovingly raise his grandchildren. His legacy of hard work, honesty, integrity and kindness will continue to be shared by all who loved and respected him. Generations to come will know Bob’s story and the love he shared.

Surviving are her children Claire Lothenbach, Audrey Lothenbach, Michael Lothenbach and Ryan Lothenbach; brothers, Frank (Valerie) Lothenbach Jr. and Jack Lothenbach; nieces, Nicole Nelson and Alyssa (Jason) Essig; the faithful dog, Bella; And hundreds of beloved race horses. Preceded in death by parents, Lorraine and Frank Lowderback Sr.; Countless aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held and livestreamed on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 pm (noon) at Canterbury Park (Expo Center), 1100 Canterbury Park, Shakopee, Minnesota, with appointment 1 hour prior.

