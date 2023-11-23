Obesity pay gap is worse than previously thought

Fat people experience discrimination in many parts of their lives, and the workplace is no exception. Studies have shown that obese workers, defined as those with a body-mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, earn significantly less than their thinner counterparts. Many state and local governments in the US are considering legislation against this treatment. On November 22, a similar ban went into effect in New York City.

Yet the costs of weight discrimination may be higher than previously thought. “The overwhelming evidence is that only obese women experience an obesity wage penalty,” the Institute for Employment Studies, a British think-tank, wrote in its recent report. He was expressing a view that is widely circulated in academic papers. To test this, economist Data on 23,000 workers from the American Time Use Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics are analyzed. Our numbers show that, indeed, obesity hurts the earnings of both women and men.

Image: The Economist

The data we analyzed included men and women aged 25 to 54 and in full-time employment. On an overall level, it is true that men’s BMI is not related to their salary. But this changes for men with university degrees. For them, obesity is associated with a wage penalty of about 8%, even after taking into account the separate effects of age, race, graduate education, and marital status. When we reran our analysis using a different dataset covering nearly 90,000 people from the Department of Health and Human Services, we found similar results.

This finding – that well-educated workers in particular are penalized for their weight – holds for both genders (see Chart 1). Moreover, the higher your level of education, the higher the fine. We found that obese men with a bachelor’s degree earned 5% less than their thinner colleagues, while those with a graduate degree earned 14% less. It is true that the situation of obese women is still worse: for them, the equivalent figures are 12% and 19% respectively.

Image: The Economist

The way you work also makes a difference (see Chart 2). When we calculated the numbers for individual occupations and industries, we found the largest disparities in high-skill jobs. For example, obese workers in health care earn 11% less than their thin colleagues; People in management roles earn about 9% less on average. Meanwhile, in sectors like construction and agriculture, obesity is actually linked to higher wages.

These results suggest that the total costs of pay discrimination borne by overweight workers in the US are enormous. Suppose you believe that obese women, but not men, suffer a wage penalty of 7% (the average of all such women in our sample) and that this is the same regardless of their level of education. Then a back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that they carry a total cost of about $30 billion per year. But if you take into account both the discrimination faced by men and the higher wage penalty experienced by the more educated (who tend to earn more), the total costs for this enlarged group more than double, per becomes $70 billion per year.

What can be done? Many cities, such as San Francisco and Washington, DC, already ban discrimination based on appearance. A handful of states are considering similar bills, including Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Vermont. The ban, which took effect Nov. 22 in New York City, bans weight-based discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations such as hotels and restaurants. Sadly, this is unlikely to achieve much. When we limited our analysis to workers in Michigan, where a similar ban has been in place for nearly 50 years, we found that the obesity pay penalty is no less than that of the US as a whole. It’s one thing to outlaw prejudice. It is quite another matter to exclude it from the society.

Source: www.economist.com