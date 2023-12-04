Obesity drugs have billions of dollars of market potential, says Oppenheimer – here are 2 stocks to take advantage

The key to success in the stock market is a touch of foresight. Not outright prescience, but the ability to recognize and put together clues and trends to understand the ‘next big thing’ before it arrives. This is true in every stock sector, but today we will focus on biotech.

Biotech firms famously have high product lead times, associated with correspondingly high overhead expenses; It’s a combination that would make them unlikely investments, except that when a drug is approved, it could turn into a blockbuster. Successful biotech investors will learn how to spot those blockbuster biotech opportunities before they hit.

A new sector review from Oppenheimer five-star analyst Jay Olson sees a similar opportunity in the market for obesity drugs. He notes that this area has billions of dollars of market potential, and writes, “We consider obesity to be the next wave for health care investors after immuno-oncology (IO). Consensus sales of obesity drugs already approved and in development are expected to reach ~$67B. Meanwhile, obesity sales are expected to exceed IO in 2029 before reaching a similar peak in 2032. The obesity opportunity is driven by tremendous demographics and favorable treatment dynamics in sub-populations enabling positive treatment outcomes.

Olson has set out to select biopharma companies that are poised to take advantage of this ‘next wave’. Here are Olson’s two picks, two stocks that are poised to profit in the coming year on the obesity drug bandwagon, with details taken from the TipRanks platform.

Viking Therapeutics (vktx)

We’ll start with Viking Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company in the clinical stages of development, focusing its research on the treatment of endocrine disorders and other metabolic diseases. The company’s pipeline includes innovative treatments that are either first-in-class or best-in-class and designed as orally dosed, small-molecule compounds.

Viking currently has three drug candidates in its research pipeline, spread across four different study tracks. The company’s lead drug candidate, VK2809, shows promise as a potential treatment for multiple metabolic conditions, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type-2 diabetes and obesity, all of which are interconnected. The company’s second lead candidate, VK2735, directly targets metabolic obesity.

Viking has attracted attention with its NASH candidate VK2809, which is currently in the Phase 2b clinical trial phase, known as VOYAGE. Earlier this month, the company released data indicating a positive effect on liver fat reduction in various patient subgroups, including patients with associated risk factors such as F1 fibrosis and obesity.

Of more immediate interest to investors looking for biopharma with an obesity-focused pipeline, Viking this year initiated a Phase 2 venture trial for VK2735 in the treatment of obesity. VK2735 is a proprietary drug that acts as an agonist of GLP-1 and GIP receptors. Previous data from the Phase 1 trial showed that the drug candidate was well tolerated under various dosing regimens, with an acceptable safety profile. Viking has completed the patient enrollment process for the VENTURE study, and results are expected to be released in 1H24.

Oppenheimer’s Jay Olson sees these two drug candidates as key drivers for Viking, particularly VK2809, and its applications for NASH. However, he does not disregard the obesity-focused candidate VK2735, and writes, “We view the THR-β agonist VK2809, the lead candidate VKTx for NASH, as similar to Madrigal Pharmaceutical’s MGL-3196, with relative liver fat reductions. Comparable Ph2a efficacy results are at least strong. We believe that if the VK2809 Ph2b biopsy-confirmed NASH trial results are sufficient to continue Ph3 development, we may see VKTX’s current market cap lower than its peers. Valuation Believes We believe the VK2735 offers asymmetric upside potential based on current valuations.

Olson sees plenty of room for upside in this stock – enough to justify his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. He gives these shares a price target of $40, which suggests a strong upside potential of 207% on a one-year horizon. (To watch Olson’s track record, click here)

It’s clear that Wall Street agrees with this bullish case. The stock has 6 recent ratings, and they are unanimously positive – leading to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading at $13.01, and their $34 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 161%. (Look vktx stock forecast,

Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

For the second Oppenheimer pick, we’ll look at one of America’s largest biotechs. Amgen, based in Thousand Oaks, California, is ranked the sixth-largest U.S. biopharmaceutical by market cap – and #18 globally by annual revenue. The firm is the largest employer in its home city, with approximately 5,000 employees working at its headquarters.

Amgen has both a solid stockpile of marketable drugs and an extensive research pipeline of new drug candidates. Unlike smaller biopharmaceuticals, Amgen can boast a larger revenue stream of about $26 billion in 2022, based on its range of approved products. The revenue stream is expanding this year; Amgen’s revenue of $19.87 billion in the third quarter of this year was up 2.8% from the first nine months of last year.

This gives the company a strong foundation to fund its extensive research programme. For our purposes here, we will look at two drug candidates in the program – AMG 133 and AMG 786. Each targets obesity, but in different ways. AMG 133 is a multispecific molecule designed to inhibit the GIPR receptor while activating the GLP-1 receptor. The target patient population for the current Phase 2 study of the drug candidate targets overweight or obese adults with or without type 2 diabetes. Enrollment in the study is complete, and Amgen expects to release its topline data late next year.

Amgen’s second obesity drug candidate is AMG 786, a small molecule compound in its targeted obesity program. Amgen has taken care in designing these drugs to avoid copying their mechanisms of action. Initial data readout on the AMG 133 is planned for 1H24.

Oppenheimer’s Jay Olson takes an optimistic view of Amgen, highlighting AMG 786 in particular as a key factor. He says, “We view several pipeline assets as underappreciated ahead of near-term readouts, such as oral AMG-786 with a unique MOA for obesity with Ph1 data in 1H24… We expect margin expansion We anticipate Amgen revenue growth over the next ten years due to management’s track record of financial discipline. At the top level, we believe Amgen is positioned to sustain long-term revenue growth as it matures. Products are fading while the R&D pipeline continues to more than compensate with innovative new products.

Building on this, Olson rates AMGN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with a $310 price target, which suggests 14% upside in the year ahead.

Now turning to the rest of the road, opinions differ. 12 Buys, 8 Holds and 2 Sells create a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Additionally, the average price target of $283.86 suggests a modest upside potential of 4%. (Look amgen stock forecast,

