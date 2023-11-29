Oberlin Business Partnership encourages holiday shopping with fun promotions

Many Oberlin businesses are participating in holiday-themed promotions organized by the Oberlin Business Partnership to help increase sales during the holiday season.

“Experience Oberlin for the Holidays” includes three different promotions with the goal of increasing business traffic and providing fun opportunities for shoppers.

Janet Haar, executive director of Oberlin Business Partnership, said this time of year is important for many businesses.

“This is very important because some of our small businesses depend on this holiday shopping and dining period to make enough money to last until January and February when Oberlin College is not in session,” Haar said. “Some of their income comes from college students who aren’t going to be here for a while after the holidays.”

One of the promotions is the “Holiday Shopping Passport”. Shoppers can pick up their Passport at most downtown stores and if they spend money at three businesses between now and Dec. 22, they can be entered to win a $25 gift card that can be used at a range of Oberlin businesses Is.

The Oberlin Business Partnership also says people can purchase gift cards separately that can also be used at more than 30 businesses in Oberlin.

There will also be an “Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt” where shoppers are invited to look for little elves on the shelves in various stores. If they find one, they can mark it on the game sheet and submit it for a chance to win a prize.

Haar said cooperation from all businesses is important to make these promotions work.

“It requires a lot of constant connection,” he said. “Year after year it’s easy to forget the things we did last year that worked. Each year the Oberlin Business Partnership helps each business remember that because they were involved in these events they had higher sales during that time.

Haar said he has received positive feedback from shoppers who have participated in similar promotions in previous years.

“We have people tell us ‘I’ve lived here for years but I’ve never actually been in that store before.’ I’m so glad I went in,” she said.

The fun gets louder with the “Oberlin Experience for the Holidays.” Haar said this is a strategy that is more likely to reach young people.

“The message of ‘buy, buy, buy’ is quite old. “Today’s young generation is looking for opportunities to experience and not necessarily respond to sales pitches.”

