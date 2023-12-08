Oasys and Fireblocks team up to simplify asset management for Web3 game developers – Cryptosaurus

In an effort to help Web3 game developers with their cryptocurrency management and security issues, gaming-focused blockchain ecosystem Oasis and digital asset infrastructure provider Fireblocks have announced a strategic collaboration that promises to address these issues.

Specifically, as part of this collaboration, Oasis will provide a secure and scalable infrastructure, while Fireblocks will contribute its infrastructure, which is currently priced to Web3 and fintech giants, major brands, financial institutions and crypto companies. is $170 million. Secures over 100 wallets.

Partnership Goals

Indeed, as Stephen Richardson, head of APAC and managing director of financial markets at Fireblocks, explained, it aims to ease game developers’ concerns over their crypto asset management so they can focus their attention on their primary task – creating memorable gaming titles. Can. Can do. ,

“Game developers want to focus on creating engaging games without worrying about whether their digital assets are being managed securely and efficiently. (…) The integration of Fireblocks into the Oasis ecosystem represents a significant leap forward in making Web3 gaming more accessible, secure and developer-friendly.

Commenting on the development, Daiki Moriyama, director of Oasis, shared his thoughts about its importance to his company and how it connects to Oasis’ goal of providing more creative freedom to developers using their series. As Richardson reiterated. In Moriyama’s words:

“This collaboration with Fireblocks is an important milestone in our journey towards widespread adoption of blockchain technology in the gaming sector. (…) Fireblocks’ unparalleled expertise in blockchain security enables game developers (…) to focus more on creative efforts and less on the complexities of transferring, storing and managing digital assets. Perfectly matches our mission.

Other key partners

Overall, the Fireblocks integration is the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations from Oasis, which also includes teaming up with cross-chain payments solution Singularity to provide users with a seamless payments experience across its ecosystem, as Finbold noted. Said. Reported on 6 November. ,

Earlier, in September, the company also partnered with GroundX, a subsidiary of Korean mobile giant Kakao, as well as announced its entry into “αU Market”, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, and “αU Wallet”. A crypto wallet by Japan’s leading telecom company KDDI Corp.

According to the press, for Fireblocks, reputable names trusting their assets with its crypto infrastructure service include Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), BNP Paribas, ANZ Bank, Flipkart, Revolut, eToro, Nubank and many others. Are. Are. The release was shared with Feinbold on 8 December.

Source: finbold.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech