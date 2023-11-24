Oakland’s “Blackout Market” promotes local Black-owned businesses

Small business owners are coming together in Oakland on Friday and Saturday to create a marketplace on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year to support local entrepreneurs in the Black community.

For the second year in a row, Blackout Market is expected to generate more spending in the same communities its vendors represent when many consumers will be shopping at major retailers.

Blackout Market said, “A lot of these small businesses don’t have brick and mortar stores for the community, so we bring them all in one place, making it easier for consumers to come out, have fun, shop It happens.” Janae Masters, co-founder and owner of Hella Plants Market.

Masters launched Blackout Market in 2022 with Xenia St. Charles, who runs her own skincare and wellness brand called Brash. Their weekend shopping event will bring together approximately 40 vendors and support additional Black-owned businesses including the venue and the entertainment provided at that location.

They want consumers to be intentional with their dollars, noting that small businesses in the Bay Area have as much investment in neighborhoods and towns as their customers.

“With inflation, with crime on the rise, and many people still recovering from the pandemic, it is very important for us to get back to our small businesses and keep them open,” St. Charles said. “Most things you can get from a big box store, there’s a local maker who is making it with love and intention and with their hands.”

Tosca Hillman, owner of GloGirl Cosmetics, is one of the vendors participating in the event this year. She worked in the cosmetics industry, but she didn’t feel there was enough inclusion with major brands. So he created his own.

“I started this line for black women because we are some of the biggest consumers in the makeup industry and it felt like no one had anything for us,” Hillman said. “We have a dynamic, creative, diverse culture here and there are so many brands that have done amazing things.”

A similar story inspired Regina Harris to create Proudful Patches when she realized there was a market for her hobby of patchwork, especially in the black community.

Harris told KPIX, “I started looking around and I really didn’t find a lot of people, so I decided the right thing for me to do was to start a brand that would support the African American community in the arts. represent.”

Blackout Market is open at Oakstop on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 from 11am to 5pm. The venue is located at 2323 Broadway in Oakland.

