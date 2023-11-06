Oakland restaurants lose thousands as crime takes over city

By Claudia Arha, senior reporter, DailyMail.com 20:36 05 November 2023, updated 21:59 05 November 2023

Two beloved restaurant locations closed their doors after years of service due to rampant car thefts and violent crime on their doorstep

Restaurants in Oakland are losing thousands per week as diners’ cars and jewelry are robbed in the middle of a meal – with locals now avoiding the city’s downtown area.

Violent crime is running rampant in the Dem-led California city, with business owners now comparing the area to the ‘battlefield’ of wartime Vietnam.

As a result, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is facing recall. Hundreds of locals have started a group called Save Alameda for Everyone to remove Price from office due to his soft stance on crime.

French-Vietnamese eatery Le Cheval closed its doors after 38 years, along with Gelato Brazilian steakhouse on the same block.

Armed robbers are seen trying to steal a car in Oakland. Violent crime is rampant in the California city, with business owners now comparing the area to a 'battlefield' of wartime Vietnam.

Gelato owner Eli Nascimento said it was ‘definitely a crime’ that led him to close the shutters. He recalled how his host was robbed outside the restaurant with three pistols held to his head. He left because he couldn’t stand it anymore.

Other small business owners, including shopkeepers and gas station workers, had earlier announced a one-day strike to show how out-of-control crime is affecting the local economy.

Derek Johnson, owner of Home of Chicken & Waffles, said: ‘Every day we fight to not fire our staff.

‘On Saturday afternoon a group in Miami were robbed at gunpoint, taking all their jewelry. That shouldn’t be my priority. It should not be my job to make sure my customers are safe while walking the streets in Oakland.

Many of Johnson’s patrons have had their belongings stolen from their cars, or have been robbed at gunpoint while coming in and out of the restaurant.

The total number of armed robberies in Oakland this year has reached 1,282, an increase of 43 percent from last year.

At the same time, vehicle thefts have increased by nearly 50 percent, and home invasions have increased by 65 percent — and Oakland police say they’ve arrested seven people in a special operation targeting car thieves. .

Johnson, who opened his restaurant 20 years ago, previously told Fox: ‘It’s gotten to the point where real individuals are being robbed at gunpoint, and it’s really hurting our business. .

Derek Johnson, owner of Home of Chicken and Waffles, said: ‘Every day we struggle with how not to fire our staff.’ Le Cheval was a beloved institution in the city, although it has been closed due to rising crime rates. Oakland’s Gelato Brazilian Steakhouse Shuts Down Due to Crime

‘Our sales are very low, I talk to neighboring businesses… now is the time to come together and find a solution so that it stops affecting our business because people don’t feel safe coming to the city or to the Jack London area. We do.

‘Not a day goes by that I don’t see someone stealing something from someone’s car at Jack London. What makes me feel handcuffed is that I can’t do anything about it.

‘If I go to say something, I may get shot… Do we want to live like this? I don’t want to live like that.

‘Small businesses are the heartbeat of Oakland, small businesses are the largest employers in Oakland, and it’s very important that the city, the state, the county, everybody recognize how important small business is.

‘I had to subsidize the last two payrolls because sales have been very slow. People don’t feel comfortable. It doesn’t seem like this is an area where this kind of crime would be happening in broad daylight.

CCTV footage from outside businesses has flooded social media in recent months, showing armed car thieves breaking into vehicles – and sometimes injuring passersby.

In October, police said they were investigating an armed robbery in Oakland where a man trying to help the first victim was shot.

In August this year, shocking video emerged of two thugs pistol-whipping a woman and dragging her across gravel in Democrat-led Oakland.

Police investigating in the East Bay city said the attack took place on International Boulevard at 6.15pm on Wednesday, August 16, and left the unidentified woman seriously injured.

The footage shows the woman being confronted by two men who try to snatch several items from her, including her purse, before violently attacking her with a gun.

She is then seen falling to the ground and having her purse pulled away as the two men rummage through her pockets.

Oakland has been hit by increasing incidents of violence – assaults, car-jackings and robberies have all reached record highs not seen since the 90s.

As frightened business owners compare the area to a war-like situation, leaders of the Oakland branch of the NAACP are calling on officials to declare a state of emergency — as auto thefts and motor vehicle thefts soar through 2021. The incidents have almost doubled.

Speaking to several local news outlets over the weekend, Bruce Vuong, a Vietnamese citizen who owns an auto shop where the woman was brutalized, compared the area to his country during its infamous war.

Ironically, the neighborhood is already named Little Saigon.

“Oakland has become a battlefield,” Vuong, who has owned and operated Quality Tech Automotive Shop on International for 35 years, told ABC’s local affiliate.

More scenes of robbery across Oakland Two armed men attempting to rob a vehicle can be seen on CCTV

‘It feels like a battlefield to go to work,’ he said, commenting on how even after all his years of experience – which dates back to the city’s notorious gang violence in the 1990s – the past two Or unprecedented crime seen in so many years.

Police also recently warned about an ‘increase in home invasion robberies’, including cases of robbers armed with guns threatening homeowners and kicking down doors before stealing their belongings.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) said the Laurel, North Hills, Joaquin Miller and Greater San Antonio areas were hardest hit.

Oakland’s left-wing Mayor Sheng Thao, in office through November 2022, pledged when voting to enact a “comprehensive” public safety plan that would “double down” on violence prevention programs.

Last year, her predecessor Libby Schaff acknowledged that efforts to defund her city’s police department had gone ‘too far’, as violent crime levels had not increased in the 15 years since the movement began in the summer of 2020. Was seen.

His comments came as the City Council passed a resolution to defund its police department by $17 million despite a 90 percent increase in murders in 2021 — a move criticized by Oakland Police Chief Leron Armstrong, who said at the time That ‘crime is out’ of ‘control’ in the city.

“When we saw this surge during the pandemic — and, honestly, after George Floyd, this country saw its faith in government justice compromised — our hearts were broken,” Schaff said.

But crime in the city has worsened since then.

