Oakland entrepreneur's app empowers people to save the environment

Devastating climate change looms. Earth has endured its 12 hottest months in 125,000 years, and scientists say humans can only avert ecological disaster if we cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 70% by 2050.

It may seem daunting, but Oakland entrepreneur Sanchali Pal said it’s in people’s power to make meaningful choices in their lives. Their free new app, Commons, helps people track and reduce their carbon footprint – the total amount of carbon dioxide and other emissions they produce – by tracking where they consume food, utilities, clothing, furniture or travel. But how to spend the money.

“Basically, I wanted to make it easier for people to make sustainable choices,” Pal said. “As a consumer, I knew how hard it was to get the information needed to actually make progress and reduce emissions, how much work it took.”

Pal, who grew up in Boston, was first inspired to track her own carbon footprint while in college at Princeton. She later lived and worked in India and Ethiopia, where she saw how people’s daily lives were increasingly affected by rising temperatures, drought, floods or lack of access to water. After monitoring their activities in an Excel spreadsheet for six years, they reduced their emissions by 30% and saved about $2,000 per year.

With the Commons app, users enter basic lifestyle information, including the size of their homes, how often they fly and how often they eat meat; It is known that meat production requires large amounts of land and involves the destruction of forests. If users choose to connect the app to their credit or debit card, it automatically estimates the emissions of each purchase to provide real-time updates. The app also offers rewards, which users can redeem for cash, donate to an organization, or redeem for carbon offsetting.

“It doesn’t have to be extreme to have a sustainable lifestyle,” Pal said. “You don’t have to go vegan, you don’t have to stop flying, but you can make many important strides toward reducing emissions with choices that are better for you.”

Why. What inspired your interest in this?

One. During my senior year at Princeton, I was taking a sustainable economics class and watched the documentary, “Food Inc.” After tracking my carbon footprint in an Excel spreadsheet, I thought, if people reduced their emissions even by 5 or 10%, and hundreds of thousands of people were making these choices, it would mean a lot.

Why. Which changes really surprised you?

One. I was eating about 12 meals with meat per week. Breaking it down to two, I calculated that I was taking half the cars off the road each year. I didn’t want to become a complete vegetarian. What if my entire 250-person dining hall at Princeton did this? This will take 125 cars off the road every year. I eat meat once a week now. I still fly, but I wonder whether the trip is worth it and whether it fits into my carbon budget.

Why. People are tracking their carbon footprints, does this put too much responsibility on individuals? A 2017 study showed that major corporations have created most of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.

One. Yes, climate change was set in motion by decisions that governments and companies have been making for hundreds of years. But that doesn’t mean we are powerless to bring about change. Households influence more than 65% of global emissions through their spending choices, from how we heat and power our homes, whether we buy new clothes, what food we buy, how we travel. We have the ability to send signals to companies about the world we want to live in with our spending choices.

Why. How does linking your spending to the app keep track of your emissions?

One. Let’s say you spent $50 on gasoline at Shell, and you live in Oakland. The price of gasoline here is $5 a gallon, which means you bought 10 gallons of gasoline – so the carbon footprint is 100 kilograms of CO2. Meanwhile, you might have splurged for $50 at a local thrift store. The app states zero-footprint because buying pre-owned clothes is a sustainable purchase. We show you a real-time feed of emissions and which purchases are sustainable.

Even if you don’t link your spending to the app, you can still access our full library of content, from switching to community solar power if you’re a renter, to planet-friendly Includes guides on everything from building a wardrobe.

If you choose to offset your footprint, we evaluate and manage offsetting projects. Not all offset projects are created equal, and many do not have the intended impact. We charge around 20% for appraising these projects, and that’s how we make money.

Why. Speaking of offsetting, let’s talk about the concern that it is used by big companies or very wealthy people, including celebrities who claim to be environmentalists, use private planes, or do other unsustainable things. To justify the choices by saying, “I’m offsetting.”

One. Among the ultra-wealthy, flying actually accounts for a larger portion of their carbon footprint. Higher income is associated with higher-emission lifestyles. This is why the per capita carbon footprint in the United States is higher than that of India, or why the top 10% wealthiest households globally are responsible for more than half of emissions.

Offsets are tools we have to address emissions we can’t reduce in our lives. Thus, offsets play an important role. They provide much-needed financing for projects that are reducing our carbon around the world. (But) offset cannot be a license to pollute. I think we have a big role as consumers to call out people who use disproportionate amounts of emissions irresponsibly.

Why. Looking at your app, I have to admit that I never thought about why flying economy is better for the environment.

One. One of our investors is (“Game of Thrones” actor) Maisie Williams. She doesn’t fly privately, and she doesn’t fly a lot. When it does that, it blows up the economy. His carbon footprint was actually only slightly higher than mine. Their goal is to be climate neutral. When fewer people fly first or business class, more seats can be placed on planes, and we will have fewer planes flying.

Why. What are other options that people may not have thought of?

One. They may wonder which banks they use. Relatively new research shows that many major banks lend money to fossil fuel companies or finance fossil fuel projects.

Why. Are you scared or hopeful about the future?

One. I am definitely scared but also hopeful. We don’t have much time. It’s the end of 2023, and the US has promised to cut its emissions in half by 2030. But I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think we had a chance.

I went to a lecture by a climate economist one day and heard some inspiring things. Recent reports say, we are too far gone to keep global warming at 1.5°C. But, he said, five decades ago, we were shooting at 9 degree temperatures, and then we were shooting at 4 degree temperatures. Now, we are at 1.5 to 2 degrees. US emissions have also decreased significantly in the last decade. For the average American, it used to be 20 metric tons per year, now it’s 15 metric tons per year. This is huge progress.

About Sanchali Pal

Age: 33

Title: Founder and CEO at Commons

Hometown: Oakland

Education: AB in Economics from Princeton, MBA from Harvard

five things

Pal loves cooking and visiting Bay Area restaurants, especially in Oakland; Fair Bistro and Lion Dance Café are favourites.

Although he is not a complete vegetarian, Pal has reduced his food intake by about 85%.

Pal was featured in Time Magazine for his work on the Commons.

She lived and worked in India and Ethiopia for many years.

Her standard coffee order is a cortado with oat milk—less milk than a cappucino, but more than a macchiato.

