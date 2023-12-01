NYU Shake Panelist – Commercial Observer

Commercial real estate loan markets are set to remain more active in 2024, driven – perhaps not surprisingly – by non-office transactions, according to leading lenders at the 56th annual conference. New York University-Shack Institute of Real Estate Capital Market Conference Thursday.

Mary WheelerHead of Global Real Estate Financing Group Goldman Sachs (GS)Said his company is projecting to issue about $64 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in 2024, down from less than $40 billion this year. Wheeler stressed that the 2024 CMBS volume will include a very small percentage of office properties, and most likely only in drain transactions, but many borrowers in other sectors will be pursuing five-year refinance loans on fixed-rate terms rather than Are motivated to execute. Search extensions.

“A small percentage in the office and probably only the drain will remain, but the other asset classes have enough cash flow to make up for it, so I think you’ll see some more deals,” Wheeler said during the NYU Global Summit. Will see you soon.” Capital markets panel held New York Hilton-Midtown hotel.

The CMBS market has been largely quiet in 2023 given the steady rise in interest rates over the past year and a half, which has created barriers for borrowers to obtain refinance, especially given the hybrid working trends in the office sector. Since last year’s NYU Shake Capital Markets panel, where lenders warned of a potentially prolonged absence of banks funding CRE deals, there have been six additional interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Wheeler said only about 25 percent of loans in the current CMBS universe can now get refis from senior lenders. According to Wheeler, banks, which have historically purchased a high percentage of AAA-rated CMBS loans, have been largely absent from the market and insurance companies have become more selective, resulting in a smaller number of funds to keep the market afloat. Managers are present. ,

Accordingly, the wheels are also in motion to boost lending activity for non-office assets from balance sheet lenders seeking to reduce their CRE exposure. Tim Johnsonglobal head of Blackstone Real Estate Loan Strategies.

“If the office is not completely liquid, it would be logical that one way to mitigate that is to liquidate other asset classes to some extent, and push them into the refinancing market and trigger some activity,” Johnson said. , “Maybe it would make sense to push the better properties onto the market for refinancing because they can be refinanced and the equity can deal with that.”

Global Capital Markets Panel – Powered by Dino PaparelliGlobal head of commercial real estate Deutsche Bank (DB) – also featured Jeffrey DimodicaPresident of Starwood Property Trust, andrea balkanat managing partner Brookfield (BN), And JC HomeHead of Real Estate Credit and Capital Markets GIC,

Home said the office sector could eventually play out similarly to malls, whose valuations peaked in 2015 before fundamentals weakened due to a shift in consumer behavior toward more e-commerce purchases coupled with excess supply. He said there remains CMBS market activity for top-tier malls in single-asset, single-borrower deals, while mid-tier properties have no bank backing with lenders, instead opting for modifications to amortize cash flows. Trying to.

“And then you have the lower levels that are irrelevant and need to be demolished, redeveloped and reimagined,” Holm said. He said he expected “the office to be divided into those levels and possibly have a similar theme shakeout.”

Balkan said the office sector could benefit in the long term on the supply front, as the development pipeline is “slow to non-existent” and construction financing is hard to obtain, adding “only really great projects are going to get completed.”

In the near term, the CRE finance market will see some additional volatility from the 2024 election cycle, but no “large-scale changes” in valuations are likely, according to Demodica. He said “fiscal conservatism” in terms of reining in spending would be ideal to tackle inflation and avoid high interest rates, but noted that Donald Trump has also pushed the federal deficit to high levels, similar to President Joe Biden. .

“I think this country is going to be looking at a higher rate environment for a longer period of time, because that’s what we don’t want, but there is a lot of Treasury supply that needs to be eliminated,” Dimodica said.

“There’s going to be a huge amount of corporate and high-yield supply when rates start going down, so there’s going to be a lot of obstacles to moving to lower rates, and they’re mostly driven by our lack of fiscal responsibility in this country on both sides.” “

Andrew Coen can be reached at [email protected]

Source: commercialobserver.com