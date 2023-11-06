NYU business professor says Gen Z remote workers ‘probably not going to become CEOs’ and will likely lag behind their office peers.

Remote work is great for a lot of things. There’s no commute, and many employees find they are more productive without the distraction of the office. But for Gen Z workers whose career-building is just beginning, in-person collaboration in the office may be a better way forward.

“Young people who choose that life — who go to work one or two days a week or never, and work entirely remotely — can have a version of success that mirrors our version of success. No,” New York University business professor Suzy Welch told Insider this week. “It’s all about how you define success. They’re probably not going to be CEO, but maybe they don’t want to be.”

He also warned that, going forward, such employees may fall behind and not see the same “financial rewards” as hard-working peers who mark their presence in the office and, say, deal with customers instead. Can leave a party for.

Recently, a TikTok video of Jenzer went viral in which she complained about the 10-hour days required to go to the office for her first job. In this he asked, “What kind of friends do you have?” How do you have time for something like dating? Like I don’t have time for anything, and I’m so stressed.”

If the work was remote, she tells the audience, “You’d leave at 5 o’clock, and you’re home and everything is fine.” Or if he could walk to the office, rather than having to commute to the office because the rent near him is too expensive, that would solve the problem.

Negative aspects of remote work

However, Welch cautioned that “There’s never really been a time when you can just show up to work, work nine to five and be wildly successful. This was not the deal of my generation, and it is not going to be the deal in the future.”

Remote workers may also be more vulnerable to having their jobs outsourced across countries. In Australia this week, an Indian investor said remote jobs could “absolutely” be outsourced to his country, calling the Indian workforce “one of the biggest opportunities” for Australian companies.

“Support staff, IT, finance, mortgages – these can all be supported because of the lower costs as well as the English-speaking workforce,” he said, estimating that the cost of roles filled by Indian workers would be 10% higher. Will be 15%. of the salary of an Australian employee.

Gen Zers choosing remote work should be wary of proximity bias, or the tendency of company leaders to give preferential treatment to employees who are physically close to them. When it comes time for performance reviews and promotions – or, for that matter, layoffs, biases are difficult to overcome.

A recent report from WFH Research shows that perhaps most worryingly, Gen Zers leaving the office will miss out on important advice. It found that employees who work in an office spend significantly more time per week seeking advice or receiving advice than their colleagues who work from home.

But Gen Z “shows the strongest overall preference for working in an office,” according to Morning Consult’s 2023 State of the Workers report.

2022 college graduate Oliver Paur told Luck Of his generation earlier this year: “People want to grow fast, [and] Mentorship—being able to connect with a manager or director on a more personal level—is extremely important.”

