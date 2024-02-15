Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Wednesday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

Happy Thursday, friends! I hope you have a wonderful week.

Today’s NYT relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for February 15th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are, what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

lights

Desert

bake

Watch

Oasis

hourglass

monitor

stigma

beach

timer

pulp

way

Controversy

survey

Playground

suede

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow group – keep a close eye The green group – said to be the planet’s most consumed natural resource after water – is associated with Blue Group – Range Control Purple Group – They rocked the UK charts in the 90s

Connection Group for February 15th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – follow carefully

Green Group – where you can find sand

Blue Group – Oven Button

Purple Group – Britpop band

What are today’s connection answers?

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow Group – Follow carefully (monitor, survey, track, watch)

Green group – where you can find sand (beach, desert, clock tower, playground)

Blue Group – Oven Buttons (Bake, Broil, Light, Timer)

Purple Group – Britpop Band (BLUR, OASIS, PULP, SUEDE)

Today is my second consecutive win and I am happy to achieve it with a great game.

I thought today’s game was a lot of fun, with lots of potential intersecting groups and red herrings to navigate. Still, it didn’t bother me much.

I immediately understood that there were a bunch of words related to sand. Oasis didn’t quite fit and Hourglass seemed more likely than Timer, so I quickly secured the greens. Then the survey gave me an entry point into the yellow group.

After spending a few minutes poring over the remaining words and clicking on a few to see what was going through my mind, both blue and purple hit me like a ton of bricks. I tracked both groups together and ensured victory.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Friday’s game.

PS I grew up in the UK in the 90s so I was caught up in the Britpop fire. I always liked Blur more than Oasis. So, please enjoy one of my favorite Blur songs: