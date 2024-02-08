NYT ‘Connection’ Hints and Answers for Friday, February 9

Find the links between the words to win today’s connections game. getty

Are you looking for Thursday Connections clues and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesNYT ‘Connection’ Hints and Answers for Thursday, February 8

Happy Friday, friends! let’s keep ours relationship The trend continues to grow as we enter the weekend.

Today’s NYT relationship Hints and answers are coming immediately.

how to play connections

In relationship, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into four groups of four by finding the links between them. Groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of action, or rappers.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and when it comes to words that can fit into more than one category, you have to be careful. You might want to rearrange the words to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is generally the easiest to detect, the blue and green groups fall in between, and the purple group is generally the hardest to detect. The purple group often involves word play, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go together and press submit. If you make a guess and you are wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to creating a correct group, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting it right, but you still have to figure out who to change.

If you make four mistakes, it’s game over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of some pointers, and, if you’re really struggling, today’s relationship Answer.

Connection Hint for February 9th

Scroll slowly! right after each prompt today relationship Groups, without telling you right away, I will tell you what groups are and what words they consist of.

Today’s 16 words are:

ether

Net

card

run

Picture

skip

Air

Kalpa

to stop

Bath

curtain

simple

Screen

tow

past

show

And the clues for today’s groups are:

Yellow Group – Audio Playback Essentials Green Group – Words You Can Hear on a TV Station Blue group – linked to a word associated with crayons Purple Group – Mixed Points

Connection group for February 8th

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we’re starting to get into spoiler zone.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow Group – Music Player Button

Green Group – Broadcast

Blue Group – Things You Can Make

Purple group – number anagrams

What are today’s connection answers?

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today relationship Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s relationship The answers are…

Yellow group – music player buttons (rewind, shuffle, skip, stop)

Green Group – Broadcast (Air, Run, Screen, Show)

Blue group – things you can make (bath, card, curtain, picture)

Purple Group – Number Anagrams (EON, ETHER, NET, TOW)

I’m back on track with a new rhythm, but sadly no perfect game today.

I immediately started seeing yellow, then I got a little stuck. For my only mistake of the day I guessed a bunch of cinema-related words (screen, show, curtain and picture). However, after that I saw greenery.

A few minutes later, I guessed the blues. This left me in the purple group, which I never knew existed. Oops.

That’s all for today relationship Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Saturday’s game if you need them.