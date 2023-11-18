Nymex Overview: Petroleum markets bullish with buying – OPIS – November 17, 2023 at 12:58 pm EST

Buying in petroleum futures contracts has been the order of the day on Friday.

For now, refined product futures gains are outpacing crude oil’s move, with next-month contracts remaining near the day’s highs. Over the past several days, short-term oil has reversed course from backwardation to contango. Contango movements indicate that supply concerns are calm for now.

The situation remained the same on Friday, but some of the outer month contracts have started to slip back towards the previous trend. For example, March West Texas Intermediate settled at about 20 carats higher than in January, but those contracts are essentially flat today.

Most of the activity in NYMEX contracts has shifted to January, but overall volume appears to be a bit light, especially given Thursday’s activity in WTI, which saw total volume top 1 million contracts.

WTI and Brent contracts are seen rising by more than $2 on Friday as both contracts look to recover from Thursday’s decline into the $4 area. Heading into the afternoon, front-month WTI is up $2.46 at $75.35/bbl and the January contract is up $2.44 at $75.57/bbl.

The January Brent contract is lagging WTI’s move, last trading at $80.18/bbl, up $2.76. January Brent is bouncing either side of $80 in late morning/afternoon trading.

There has been an increase of 6-7 carats in refined products and diesel is currently seeing a rise.

December ULSD was recently trading at $2.8195/gal, which is 6.92 carats higher, having traded at $2.7402/gal in January, which is an increase of approximately 6.76 carats. As it currently stands, ULSD will be the only contract to register week-on-week gains due to strong positioning in the first half of the week. Paper strength has supported spot markets, but the decline from December to January has kept Los Angeles Diesel in check, where current prices are said to be 15-20 carats lower, mainly due to the change in reference month.

RBOB futures are also trading with gains of over 6 carats, the December contract is currently trading up 6.26 carats at $2.1637/gal and the January contract is also trading with similar gains and is trading at $2.138/gal. Used to be.

Futures gains are visible in most east of the Rockies markets, with Gulf Coast and Chicago prices still below the $2/gal level. The west coast is more mixed. Even with the strong gains in futures, LA CARBOB is up just over one cent, while the San Francisco market is nearly 10 cents lower as the premium for CARBOB continues to slide.

