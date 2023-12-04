Nykaa founder Falguni Nair tops Hurun India's list of self-made women entrepreneurs – News18

India’s top self-made entrepreneurs were recently listed by Hurun India and IDFC First Banking. Radhakishan Damani, founder of retail business D-Mart (Avenue Supermarts Limited) is at the first position in this list. Falguni Nair, Founder and CEO of e-commerce brand Nykaa, has been declared India’s Top Self-Made Women Entrepreneur by Hurun India.

Falguni studied at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad. He was appointed as the Managing Director of Capital Investment by Kotak Mahindra Bank. However, she was unable to work for very long, as her ambition to achieve something important and unique led her to start a business.

Falguni Nair founded Nykaa.com in 2012 under the banner of FSN E-Commerce Ventures. Due to her perseverance, enthusiasm and hard work over the last eleven years, Falguni has carved a unique niche for herself. Falguni Nair, who has a net worth of $2.7 billion, comes at number 88 in the Forbes Rich List 2023.

In a market dominated by well-known international and Indian companies, Falguni laid the foundation for his company. However, he had to struggle to make a name for himself by doing something different in this competitive industry. Eight years later, in March 2020, their efforts bore fruit and Nykaa was declared a unicorn. A privately owned startup company valued at more than a billion dollars is called a unicorn in the business world. Venture entrepreneur Eileen Lee initially used the term in a 2013 publication, using the mythical beast to symbolize the statistical rarity of such successful businesses.

The market capitalization of Falguni Nair’s company FSN E-Commerce Ventures has now reached Rs 56,100 crore. The company was listed on the stock exchange in 2021. The company’s IPO received a good response from investors. However, the company’s shares started falling shortly after the listing. The current price of the share till the filing of this report is Rs 176.40.

The company’s revenue reached Rs 1,507 crore in the September quarter of the current financial year. It was Rs 1,230.82 crore in the same quarter last year. The company made a profit of Rs 7.8 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

First Published: December 04, 2023, 15:11 IST

