NYEF Kathmandu during a B2B event.

Kathmandu, 14 December

Nepali Young Entrepreneurs Forum (NYEF), the youth wing of Federation of Nepali Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), embarked on a mission to strengthen entrepreneurship by bringing innovative programs and promoting strategic collaboration with leading organizations, colleges and institutions. Is. To promote entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Collaborating with reputed organizations like Innovation Lab and Parth Student Ventures to mentor and guide aspiring young entrepreneurs, including from rural areas, is our way of contributing to the community. We are focusing on bridging the existing gaps, promoting entrepreneurship from the early stages,” said Prarthana Sakha, President of NYEF Kathmandu. “We are encouraging entrepreneurship by organizing programs in colleges. To support this, we have partnered with KCM, Apex, ACE, LA and other business colleges to inspire students.

NYEF Kathmandu has organized a series of programs for students and young startups, including the Speed ​​Mentorship Program on Youth Day specially designed for student entrepreneurs. More than 40 entrepreneurs benefited by interacting with more than 12 experienced entrepreneurs through this Speed ​​Mentoring event.

“It is the responsibility of organizations like NYEF to create a positive business environment for startups and local businesses,” says Abhimanyu Golchha, First Vice President of NYEF Kathmandu.

NYEF also hosts the NYEF Startup Awards which is a competition and boot camp for enthusiastic and motivated entrepreneurs who aim to grow their startups into scalable businesses.

Appa Sherpa, Second Vice President of NYEF Kathmandu, said that the NYEF Startup Awards aims to nurture entrepreneurs by giving them a national platform to evaluate, nurture, grow and express themselves. Also creating new income and job opportunities for others.

“The NYEF Startup Awards is a perfect representation of NYEF’s four core values; Nation first, with a shared vision to grow, learn and leave a mark” These initiatives serve as pillars in nurturing and enhancing the entrepreneurial spirit within the country.

In a recent milestone achievement, NYEF Kathmandu hosted a business-to-business (B2B) event that facilitated connections between over 80 startup founders. The event, a component of the NYEF Startup Awards, aims to foster invaluable connections and collaborations that are critical to the growth and success of these pioneering enterprises.

“Events like this are essential platforms for startups to thrive in our dynamic business landscape. NYEF Kathmandu is dedicated to pioneering initiatives that advance the startup community,” says Sakha. “We are committed to fostering an environment that fosters the growth and lasting success of emerging entrepreneurs in Nepal.”

Source: english.onlinekhabar.com