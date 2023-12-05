Halfway down a Bushwick side street, behind an artsy donut shop and across from a photobooth, this rhino-themed restaurant has been quietly serving drinks and snacks since October.

Ra-Ra Rhino, the latest addition to the city’s hidden watering hole scene, offers a sleek, tiki-influenced back room featuring a smoke-spewing rhinoceros head along with an eccentric menu of drinks and food.

The inspiration for the new speakeasy came when bar owner Michael Lombardozzi was looking for a donut shop in Bushwick during the coronavirus pandemic. “I found out there was no one there,” Lombardozzi said.

So they decided to open Dromedary Donuts, the front of Ra-Ra Rhino — but donuts alone didn’t strike them as a good business model, so they decided to create “an elevated, elegant, sexy cocktail bar” in the back, too. .

“Donuts inspired the bar,” and her friend’s random Instagram giveaway post of a giant, fake rhinoceros head inspired the name, explained the Bensonhurst native, who also owns Dromedary Urban Tiki Bar, which has been open since 2016. A popular Bushwick brunch spot has opened.

(That old Dromedary location, Lombardozzi told The Post, will close in January — he recently sold it to his employees, who plan to renovate and transform the business.)

“We were able to get the smoke out of its nose because why didn’t we go all the way?” He added the rhinoceros head, which is painted purple and gold.

The namesake rhinoceros is blowing smoke. The bright side of Stefano Giovannini business. Letter k Ra-Ra Rhino’s photobooth entrance. Stefano Giovannini wraparound rhino head table featuring various foods that patrons can enjoy. Stefano Giovannini

The menu includes a range of unusual offerings, many of them creations that 28-year-old executive chef and Eleven Madison Park alum Annabelle Sharhi has had in her “back pocket” for years.

Highlights include the charred octopus tentacle octo roll ($25), cacio e pepe beignets ($10), which feature donut dough filled with pecorino and black pepper — “like a delicious, mini, filled donut,” and coming soon. The resulting French onion soup was added “in the form of potatoes”.

For dessert, patrons can head back to the entrance for Sharhi’s donut creations, including the $4.50 Chocoquito (mezcal, cayenne and coquito cream) and the $5 Alscapone (pineapple mascarpone, Mike’s Hot Honey Butterscotch and prosciutto).

Lombardozzi gave the staff a lot of freedom in designing the drink menu, but one cocktail was non-negotiable: He required his beverage director, James Allison DeFoor III, to create a Vegemite-based martini. Vegemite, a popular yeast extract popular in Australia, is known to have a rich umami flavor when used in the right proportions—though the taste has long been polarizing, especially among Americans who didn’t grow up eating it. Are.

“I actually lose sleep over it,” DeFoor told The Post about creating Vegemitini.

bar on a recent Friday night. Stefano Giovannini Beverage Director James Allison DeFoor III with his Vegemitini. Stefano Giovannini $5 Alscapone (pineapple mascarpone, Mike’s Hot Honey Butterscotch and prosciutto). Stefano Giovannini Executive Chef Annabel Sharhi with her donut creations. Stefano Giovannini Donut Shop and the Speakeasy are both located at 1329 Willoughby Avenue. Stefano Giovannini

Ultimately, they decided to infuse Vegemite into Botanist Gin and mix it with Haku Vodka, Noilly Prat Vermouth and a touch of sherry for salinity.

“It became a perfect balance of people who love Vegemite and people we want to teach,” DeFoor said.

This creation costs $17 and comes with toast garnished with butter – a cheeky nod to how people in Australia typically eat Vegemite, a thin layer over toast and melted butter.

Dromedary Donuts is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight or until it sells out. Ra-Ra Rhino is open from 5 pm to 2 am Tuesday through Thursday, until 3 am on Friday and Saturday, and until midnight on Sunday. Both businesses are located at 1329 Willoughby Avenue,

