NYC's famous Flatiron Building will be converted into luxury residences after sitting vacant for years

The iconic Flatiron Building will be converted from vacant offices to luxury residences.

The project will be one of Manhattan’s most high-profile commercial-to-residential building conversions.

The mayor recently unveiled an initiative to rezone large portions of Manhattan to encourage conversion.

Forty lucky families will soon be able to call a historic Manhattan home. The iconic Flatiron Building will be transformed from vacant offices to luxury residences, owners announced this week.

One of the world’s tallest skyscrapers, the 22-storey, 120-year-old building has been in turmoil over the past few years. It has been vacant since its longtime office tenant, Macmillan Publishers, left all 20 of its floors in 2019. When the property’s owners could not agree on what to do with it, it was put up for auction in March this year. , But after it was sold for $190 million, the buyer failed to pay the $19 million deposit and disappeared. Ultimately, the building was sold to one of its partial owners, real estate developer Jeff Gural, in May 2023 for $161 million — somewhat of a steal, considering the offices were vacant and severely damaged due to the pandemic. The structure was reportedly valued at more than $200 million. Commercial real estate market.

The unique triangular structure — located between 5th Avenue and Broadway and 22nd and 23rd Streets — will be transformed into about 40 condos or rental units, with retail remaining on the ground floor — a conversion process expected to take about three years, The New York The Times reported.

The Brodsky Organization, a residential real estate developer, purchased a stake in the Flatiron Building this month and will lead the conversion process, which will include relocating stairs and elevators. It will also include carving out unique units and transforming what author Lewis Penny once called a “rat’s nest” into luxury homes.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levin called the announcement “a big deal.”

“We need to see a lot more of this,” he said written on x, formerly known as Twitter. “Great way to make positive use of empty office space. (And we need to make sure these conversions include affordable units.)”

Unless New York State changes its laws, no affordable units for low-income families will be placed in the building. Developers say that because building conversions are so expensive, it is not possible to make any units affordable unless tax breaks or other incentives are available. The governor has proposed a 50% property tax exemption for buildings that include a certain percentage of units for low-income residents – a policy the city supports. But the state legislature has not passed it.

The redevelopment of the Flatiron Building will be one of New York’s most high-profile commercial-to-residential building conversion projects, something that has become a central part of the city’s efforts to create more housing. The building’s narrow footprint, many windows, and location in a vibrant, mixed-use, highly sought-after neighborhood make it suitable for residential conversion. Commercial tenants generally prefer newer, so-called Class A buildings that have more modern amenities, such as open floor plans and high-level infrastructure.

Mayor Eric Adams recently unveiled a plan to rezone Midtown South to encourage new housing construction and the conversion of office and manufacturing spaces to apartments. The area – between 23rd and 40th Streets and Fifth and Eighth Avenues – is just north of the Flatiron Building. Dan Garodnik, director of New York City’s Department of City Planning, recently told Insider that the goal is to help more neighborhoods in Manhattan create mixed-use, 24/7 live, work, play areas.

There has been increased interest in converting vacant or partially vacant office buildings into housing in cities across the country to help address both the housing shortage and oversupply of commercial space. The Biden administration has also recently waded into the arena, announcing Friday that it will open up loans to property owners who want to convert commercial buildings near mass transit into below-market-rate housing.

