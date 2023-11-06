NYC's downtown recovery post-Covid worst in US: study

Bruce Mosler, President of Global Brokerage at Cushman & Wakefield, provides his real estate perspective and tackles New York City’s office vacancy problem on The Claman Countdown.

Activity in New York City’s business districts is still one-third lower than before the pandemic, according to a new study, putting the Big Apple’s downtown recovery among the worst among America’s largest cities.

An analysis conducted by the University of Toronto found that foot traffic in New York City’s Midtown and Lower Manhattan districts is only 66% of what it was in 2019, placing the city’s recovery rate at the bottom of the ranking and on par with other cities. Struggled to bring workers back to their downtown areas.

Pedestrians cross a street through traffic in the Midtown neighborhood of New York on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Michael Nagel/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

A 33% decline in foot traffic in New York City dropped the city’s recovery rate to 54th out of 66 cities studied. For comparison, San Francisco, California – with a downtown area that has had an extremely difficult time recovering post-Covid – ranked highly with a 67% foot traffic recovery.

Uber, Lyft to pay $328 million in settlement with New York AG Letitia James over wage theft charges

“We’ve been tracking since the beginning of 2022, and New York was an early rebound story — but then stalled,” Karen Chappell, director of the University of Toronto’s School of Cities, told The New York Post. “Part of this is due to commercial office tenants slowly giving up their leases,” Chappell said.

People walk on the sidewalk on Fifth Avenue in New York City, United States on September 16, 2023. (Thomas Trutschel/Phototheque via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The New York City Partnership, which represents some of Wall Street’s biggest giants, disputed the accuracy of the University of Toronto’s analysis.

Remote work costs NYC more than $12B annually: report

The organization’s CEO, Kathryn Wild, told The Post that New York has “business districts in five boroughs that have experienced an increase in foot traffic as a result of working from home… so I don’t think [New York’s] The comparison of small towns with a single ‘downtown’ is appropriate.”

Fox Business’ Lydia Hu spoke with Michael Rudder, principal of Rudder Property Group, about New York City’s office vacancy rates on ‘The Big Money Show’.

The university’s analysis found that the city with the worst downtown recovery after COVID is St. Louis, Missouri, where foot traffic is only 53% compared to 2019, followed by Louisville, Kentucky, at 54%, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. At 56%.

Get Fox Business by clicking here

The city with the best recovery was Las Vegas, Nevada, the only city in the ranking that demonstrated 103% more foot traffic in its downtown than before the pandemic.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com