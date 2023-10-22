NYC ranks bottom of 18 cities in economic, real estate prospects: study

steve cuzzo

Business

realty investigation

Published on October 22, 2023, 1:45pm ET

JPMorgan Chase is spending an estimated $3 billion to build a new headquarters skyscraper at 270 Park Avenue. But according to a top analyst at the bank’s own asset and wealth management division, companies should think twice about investing too much in New York City.

In a blistering “forensic analysis” of cities’ economic and real estate prospects by market president Michael Semblest the Big Apple lagged behind 18 other U.S. cities — including second-tier ones like Boston, Seattle and even lowly Boise, Idaho. Markets are also included. and investment strategy for JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management.

New York trailed only shooting-gallery Chicago, depressed Detroit and empty-office capital San Francisco in an overall ranking of cities’ post-COVID 19 conditions – such as the strength of the downtown recovery, office vacancy, household tax rates, out- Migration, violent crime, and municipal financial health.

Semblest – a native New Yorker who has written his division’s “Eye on the Market” reports since 2005 – conducted the study at the request of a client CEO.

He suggested that his clients treat New York in the same way “the way an asset manager might treat megacap stocks in a diversified portfolio… arguing against too much concentration of risk to corporate or real estate entities.” Are.”

According to the study, NYC’s office vacancy of 18% is the highest since the early 1990s. getty images

He cites Gotham’s “unique advantages” of its overall size, business-sector diversification, global financial-sector dominance, total employment, and low serious crime rates compared to other cities (“which sometimes comes as a surprise”. “).

Despite these strengths, New York City “has been dragged down since 2019 by a weak economic recovery, structural problems related to its business conditions, and poor financial health.”

He specifically notes:

Current mass-transit usage at 73% of the 2019 level is “unsustainable given the capital and operating costs required.”

Office vacancy of 18% is the highest since the early 1990s.

Office-to-residential conversion “is unlikely to reduce the stock of underutilized office space given the cost and complexity.”

“Zoning restrictions are particularly burdensome at a time when flexibility is paramount in a post-COVID world.”

“The refugee influx threatens to significantly worsen the city’s financial situation” at a time when it needs to reinvest significantly in infrastructure and housing.

The Big Apple lags behind 18 other U.S. cities, including Boise, Idaho. Washington Post via Getty Images

Asked if the bank had any regrets about how much it was spending on its new headquarters in light of Semblest’s findings, JPMorgan spokesman Michael Fusco said:

“New York City has been our home for more than 200 years and we contribute significantly to the local economy as one of the city’s largest employers. “We are building for future generations of workers and making a long-term investment in New York.”

load more…

{{#isDisplay}}{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}} {/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}} {/isSRVideo}}

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com