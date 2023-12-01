jobs

Published on November 30, 2023, 6:33pm ET

Natalie Abatemarco is offered more babysitting work than she has time for. Amy Park for the NY Post

When the dance/electronic band Jungle performed at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens this September, Natalie Abatemarco, 25, didn’t bat an eye when she paid nearly $100 for a ticket.

Her 9-to-5 job is as a media content manager, but the East Village resident has an easy, lucrative job babysitting, earning up to $800 a month — sometimes for the price of her apartment. Without leaving the building.

Typically thought of as a job for high schoolers and professional nannies who want to pick up extra hours, babysitting has become a popular job for Gen Zers and Millennials looking to earn some extra cash in addition to their regular salary. Are looking for.

“People are surprised when I say I’m a babysitter in my mid-20s,” Abatemarco tells The Post with a laugh. “They look down on it because they think it’s just a teenagers thing.”

The Long Islander native earns about $30 an hour, plus occasional tips and helping families in her neighborhood. A few nights a week, she visits various children, helping with homework and bedtime while their parents are out of town. It’s easy and fun.

The cash for child care allows Natalie Abatemarco to enjoy trendy bars and restaurants. Amy Park for the NY Post

“New York City is expensive and child care is a very underrated job,” she said. “I make my own schedule, hang out with kids who have become like family and make good money from a couch.”

In fact. Earlier this year, the Big Apple was crowned the most expensive city to live in for a single person in a study conducted by Zillow.

Abatemarco had never even thought about taking over until a neighbor suddenly asked if she would be available to watch her children one evening in late 2022. She soon becomes the regular Mary Poppins for at least six families in her building and her business spans even more. She can handle it.

“The money I make babysitting doesn’t cover 1000% of the cost of living in New York City,” Abatemarco said. “But it does provide a little escape that allows me to enjoy fun things like unplanned dinners and drinks with friends across town or getting tickets to a show — things that I, otherwise, wouldn’t be able to afford. Could.”

She boasted about the benefits of babysitting in a TikTok post that attracted more than 774,000 viewers. In it, she happily explains how, once the kids go to sleep, she has the freedom to do her other work, eat breakfast, and relax on a couch while getting paid — which you don’t get as a bartender or Uber driver. See you.

“Can we normalize taking care of children as an adult,” she said, noting that people often think it’s just something “cute” that she does, when in reality “I’m a businesswoman. Yes, I am an entrepreneur.”

Her followers seem to agree that child care is one of the best-kept secrets when it comes to a second source of income.

One commenter on the post claimed to make $500 in a day without breaking a sweat.

“I’m a businesswoman, I’m an entrepreneur,” says babysitter Natalie Abatemarco. Amy Park for the NY Post

Another commenter, who works as a full-time realtor, said, “I make an extra $3,000 a month babysitting!”

Nicole Ashley, a 29-year-old Manhattanite, told The Post that babysitting for her neighbors in Midtown has been a “perfect” source of discretionary money.

“I love enjoying nice dinners at nice restaurants around town like Cucina Alba, and this definitely helps me do that,” said Ashley, a full-time lifestyle photographer who declined to give her last name for privacy reasons. ”

The millennial has been working like a bandit for the past four years, babysitting young children and advertising her sitting services through community bulletin boards or through SitterCity, an app that provides references, background checks. and connects parents to qualified caregivers based on identity-verification screening. ,

Manhattanite Nicole Ashley has also found babysitting to be a profitable business. TikTok/@nicoashleyyy

While she sometimes feels that her friends in high-ranking and well-paid jobs look down on her taking care of children, she feels no shame.

“A lot of people around my age don’t even realize how much money you can make babysitting,” she said, adding that the benefits aren’t just financial.

“Spending so much quality time with the kids is really preparing me to be an amazing mom when the time comes.”

