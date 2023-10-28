NYC is protecting democracy, but hardly anyone is protecting democracy

“Eliminate them all; Bad parenting, poverty, mental illness, greed, corruption, addiction and hatred are what drive people to commit crimes.”

This is from the 128-page NYC General Election Voter Guide, the English and Spanish halves of which match, that the Campaign Finance Board sent to New Yorkers’ mailboxes ahead of this year’s elections for (almost) nothing.

It comes from a Brooklyn City Council race that is pitting a Democratic incumbent against a challenger running on Republican and Conservative lines. Voters weren’t offered any information to consider, while a third candidate running on a vanity party line, including his own name, was upsetting, so the guide’s comparison candidates spread has an offense section that says “Submit Feedback.” There are two columns of “Not Done”, followed by a rather ambitious “Remove All” agenda.

The saving grace is that none of this really matters, let alone preserving democracy, because almost no one will turn out and the Democrat here will easily win the general election for the seat with the most votes Which takes place after the ranked-choice primary. In which there was no real competition and the number of voters was also less.

In some districts with competitive general elections, turnout will be slightly better, but not by much.

New Yorkers don’t agree on a lot of things, but they mostly agree on the futility of participating in a rigged political game, and that that’s OK with the people who are rigging it.

This is not to mention judicial elections, where most ballots will have multiple candidates chosen by party because there are open seats on the bench, so everyone is a winner except the voters who have no say in anything.

Or the two impenetrable ballot proposals to amend the state constitution that the voter guide tries to explain, one in title matter and one in sentence matter, removing small-town school districts from special constitutional debt limits and the sewage project debt exclusion. Limit to increase from.

Of course, voters have already amended New York’s Constitution to enshrine non-partisan election maps, with Democrats in Albany nonetheless fighting to redistrict to their advantage in hopes that they will oust the vulnerable governor. In his selection to lead the state’s appeals court. The Supreme Court will reverse its earlier decision in which it had rejected their efforts to choose their voters in a different way.

You don’t have to be a Republican to understand that the Democrats in control here don’t like democracy.

You don’t need a political scientist’s degree to understand the system that did away with ranked-choice primaries, where only party members could vote, followed by the traditional general election for the winner with the most votes. , which is open to any registered voter, but most contests have already taken place. Effectively the decision is esoteric and corrupt and aimed at keeping citizens at a distance from their representatives.

Non-partisan elections open to all registered voters would immediately increase turnout and create more competitive competition, but in this jerry-rigged system elected office holders are not eager to reform themselves out of power and your silence is consent. They need.

(Eric Adams knew this in 2003 when he said that “the system for electing candidates is not open to all New Yorkers,” and would be “the best election system.”) He changed his tune by 2021, because he Were headed for a win in a closed primary.)

Early voting has started and you can go to findmypollsite.vote.nyc/ to see what’s on your ballot, where you can vote early and on Election Day (it may not be the same location) and vote Check out the guide and do a little research of your own. Then attend and vote, defaulting in favor of either the disadvantaged person or the write-in pick in each non-contested contest.

A closing note about the Campaign Finance Board, which also runs the city’s public matching fund program, and Adams:

As explained in the board’s voting guide, that program “helps ensure that campaigns are funded by small-dollar donations from New Yorkers, not special interests” because “when you contribute $10 does, the candidate gets $90,”

Strangely, the people cooperating with prosecutors after he was caught allegedly donating in other people’s names to Adams’s victorious mayoral campaign explained it much the same way:

“Make sure it’s $1000 in your name and $1000 in someone else’s name because the matching funds are eight-to-one, so $2000 is $16,000.”

The Adams campaign – which has not been implicated in the DA’s case against her straw donors and says it has followed all rules – repeatedly ignored requests from the campaign finance board for more information about supporters, Who had donated hundreds of thousands together for a long time. The campaign was over and it was too late to get any feedback from the voters.

Siegel ([email protected]) is editor of The City and a columnist for the Daily News.

