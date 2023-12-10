New York – The City Council says the city could prevent some of Mayor Eric Adams’ proposed cuts to municipal services – with libraries, sanitation and public safety services on the cutting block – with $1.2 billion in additional revenue this year. It is projected in the city budget, according to a report it is planning to release on Sunday.

The report comes ahead of a hearing Monday of the council’s finance committee to consider proposed cuts from Adams, who has moved to slash the agency’s budget in an attempt to divert money from city running. The migrant crisis can be covered. However, the council says the migrant crisis is not the primary driver of these budget gaps.

Mayor Adams’ plan, known as the November Plan, ordered all agencies, including the NYPD and the city Education Department, to cut their budgets by 5%. Adams said he was prepared to order additional 10% cuts by early next year if the migrant crisis worsens.

Council leaders say many of the cuts could have been prevented.

“The council’s economists, who have consistently provided realistic forecasts, still project $1.2 billion more in FY 2024 revenues than the Mayor’s Budget Office, leaving a $1.45 billion in-year reserve,” the speaker said. When combined with this, it leaves room for flexibility to prevent some cuts.” Adrienne Adams and Justin Brannan, chairs of the council’s finance committee.

“To close the budget gap in the coming years, it is imperative that the City take a different approach that prioritizes its investments in essential services, and critical programs that support the health of New Yorkers, rather than making overly sweeping cuts.” Seek additional revenue for defence. Adams and Brannan said in the statement.

“Our city’s economy will recover from this challenging period, but it will require strategic and responsible management to ensure that New Yorkers stay afloat without harm.”

The council’s economists estimate that the additional $1.2 billion will be found in higher personal income, property, sales and business taxes for the remainder of the year.

But they also predict that the city will face more economic headwinds in the coming years due to a variety of factors, including slowing economic growth, rising unemployment rates and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

For several weeks, the Council has objected to Mayor Adams’ approach of proposing cuts across the board, including public libraries, almost all of which are now closed on Sundays. The NYPD’s plan to reduce the number of uniformed members prompted Governor Kathy Hochul to promise some intervention.

But Mayor Adams and top officials have consistently warned that municipal services in New York will be severely strained, with little hope of help from the federal government.

Speaker Adams and Councilman Brannan counter that there are better ways to reduce bloated agency budgets while working for New Yorkers.

“We have been clear about our disagreement about the Administration’s excessive reliance on expensive emergency contracts, often with for-profit companies, to provide services for immigrants,” the two wrote in an op-ed on mNewYork/Metro.

“We believe that, wherever possible, the city should transfer its service-delivery contracts to non-profit organizations with greater expertise and employ relevant city staff who can help us respond and financially “Can help us be more discerning.”

,

Source: www.bing.com