NYC announces retail task force to fight shoplifting

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday the city is launching a new task force to combat the epidemic of shoplifting, which has increased 64% since 2019.

According to a press release, the new team is led by Philip Banks, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, and includes all five of the city’s district attorneys, as well as Attorney General Letitia James, Albany’s top prosecutor.

City Hall was represented by the NYPD, the Office of Public Safety, the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, and the city’s Small Business Services Department.

Small business coalitions in NYC and national corporate chains were also given a seat at the table.

Hizzoner’s announcement comes five months after he launched the city’s retail theft strategy following the Gracie Mansion summit in December, which included many of the same leaders on the task force.

That powwow was held as city businesses were reeling from high-profile smash-and-grab robberies that have swept the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and a spate of brazen small-time The shopkeepers were exempted from bail because of the state’s controversial 2019 bail reform law for non-violent offenders. Criminal.

Mayor Eric Adams met with his new Retail Theft Task Force on Wednesday to discuss continued strategies to combat retail theft across the city. Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office

The announcement also came as the Council on Criminal Justice published a report that found the city had led the nation in increases in shoplifting since the year before the pandemic, surpassing Los Angeles for the dubious distinction. Had given.

However, the report notes that thefts declined in the five boroughs in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year, while thefts continued to increase in L.A.

Officials said the new task force will advise the mayor on proposed laws to deal with the scourge and share information among departments to better crack down on the trend of shoplifting.

“New York City retailers are the heart and soul of our city, and retail theft hurts everyone from our mom-and-pop shops to the big department stores – and especially consumers,” Adams said.

A surge in shoplifting in New York in recent years has led retailers like Duane Reade to discontinue low-cost items like ice cream.Helen Seidman

The Democrat added, “Thanks to collaborative actions taken over the past few months between government, the private sector, law enforcement and, most importantly, local businesses, retail theft has declined this year, but there is always more work to do ” ,

