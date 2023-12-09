NYC announces grants for homeowners to build supportive housing units

The lack of affordable housing has reached crisis point in major cities across America, and New York City is a prime example of how bad it is.

The shortage is so severe and rents so high that some people have even resorted to YouTube to show how terrible their apartments are. This is despite rents starting at $2,000 per month.

Although the New York City government cannot fix this problem on its own, it is aware of the issue and is trying creative ways to help solve it. New York recently announced a program in which it will pay up to $395,000 to 15 property owners to build and rent out supportive housing units on their properties. The program, known as Plus One ADUs, is part of a city and state effort to ease New York’s housing crisis.

How the Plus One ADU Program Works

Interested homeowners who want to participate in the Plus One ADU program can apply online. To be approved, their homes must meet certain eligibility requirements, including:

detached single-family residence

Live in an area that allows two-unit construction

Must pass inspection and be free of building code or safety violations

Must be up to date on mortgage and property taxes

The program also has certain eligibility requirements that property owners must meet. First, the property being offered must be owner occupied. Second, there is a limit on income. The income limit for a two-person household is $186,450, and the program will prioritize households earning less than $113,000.

Ultimately, rent for the new unit will be set at $2,600 per month. The fact that affordable rent in New York City is $2,600 a month shows the severity of the crisis. To afford that apartment, the renter would still need to earn about $7,000 a month. The application fee is $200, and interested property owners must submit their applications by Feb. 13.

What types of units can be created?

Property owners will have the discretion to create the type of unit that makes the most logical sense. In some cases, this will mean finishing the basement or detached garage. In other cases, this may mean building an ADU on the property. Whatever the final construction, it must comply with all applicable housing safety requirements.

A drop in the bucket and a ray of light

Adding 15 ADUs to the housing stock won’t do much to solve New York City’s affordability crisis. It is also important that city leadership starts taking such positive steps. The housing crisis did not arise overnight and it will not be solved overnight. ADUs, which are becoming increasingly popular and cost-efficient to build, can be a big part of the long-term solution.

