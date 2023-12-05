NY seizes 11,000 pounds of pot worth more than $54M from illegal storefront

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration announced Monday that authorities have seized more than 11,000 pounds of illegally sold cannabis products worth more than $54 million following the latest round of inspections of unlicensed storefronts last month.

The Office of Cannabis Management also said the state won a court case on Nov. 21 that will make it easier in the future to lock down illegally operating marijuana shops and permanently close them.

Just last month, an inspection seized 812 pounds of flower, 701 pounds of edibles and 61 pounds of cannabis concentrates, with an estimated street value of $7.3 million.

This year, 350 locations were inspected – 88 of which have been re-inspected in the past year – yielding 11,000 pounds of pot worth $54 million.

“As we look to this next chapter in New York’s cannabis market, we continue to prioritize safety across the state by working diligently to shut down illegal operators,” said Chris Alexander, Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management “

“The number one solution to the problem of these illegal shops is to open more legal businesses. New Yorkers want to know where their products are coming from, and they know they can trust safe, reliable, and locally grown cannabis when they visit our legal dispensaries.

Earlier in the spring, Hochul and the legislature approved a law toughening penalties against unlicensed operators, which had increased to 1,500 across New York City, according to Mayor Eric Adams and Sheriff Anthony Miranda.

New York City Sheriff’s deputies from the Joint Compliance Task Force seized marijuana from illegal stores. x/@NYCSHERIFF

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers failed to adequately address enforcement of illegal operators when they approved legislation legalizing the use and sale of marijuana to adults in 2021, preventing the legal market from opening. Black market has already started on a large scale.

Fines for illegal sale of cannabis now start at $10,000 per day and can increase to $20,000 per day for continued serious conduct and additional fines may be imposed.

The law allows regulators to seek court orders to eventually lock out businesses found to repeatedly violate the law.

Additionally, the law makes it a crime to sell cannabis and cannabis products without a license.

The administration of Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly 11,000 pounds of illegal cannabis products were seized in the latest round of inspections. Matthew McDermott

There are currently 27 licensed adult-use cannabis dispensaries in New York State, 12 of which are located in the city.

Regulators have also approved 44 cannabis grower showcases, or farmers markets where marijuana products are sold.

Frustrated cannabis industry licensees and applications have complained of a slow and difficult rollout, partly caused by lawsuits.

Last month’s inspections resulted in the seizure of 812 pounds of flower, 701 pounds of edibles and 61 pounds of cannabis concentrates. Matthew McDermott

426 licensees were affected by the lawsuits, and farmers have complained of being stuck with piles of spoiled marijuana plants they are unable to sell.

The Hochul administration and the Cannabis Control Board settled a discrimination lawsuit last week that alleged the state favored convicted pot felons over disabled veterans in granting licenses to sell legal marijuana.

A court injunction issued in August prohibited new licensing and store openings, leaving the pot industry in legal limbo.

With the legal issues cleared up, state regulators are expected to approve and open new licensed cannabis shops in the coming months.

Source: nypost.com