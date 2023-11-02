NY Attorney General announces $328 million in settlement funds from Uber and Lyft for 'stealing earnings' cnn business

New York CNN –

Thousands of rideshare drivers in New York may be eligible to receive significant back pay from Uber and Lyft as part of a settlement announced by the state attorney general on Thursday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced two settlement funds totaling $328 million for rideshare companies Uber and Lyft for allegedly “defrauding drivers of millions of dollars,” according to a statement from her office.

These settlements resulted from a multi-year investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office into Uber and Lyft, which found that the companies’ policies withheld some of drivers’ wages and deprived them of some benefits available under New York labor laws. Stopped from receiving.

As part of the settlement, Uber will pay approximately $290 million and Lyft will pay approximately $38 million into two separate funds, which will be distributed as back pay to current and former drivers. The Attorney General’s Office said that as part of the agreement, rideshare companies would also improve drivers’ working conditions, including setting minimum driver “income levels.” While drivers working in New York City already receive minimum driver pay under existing rules, this means drivers outside New York City will receive the minimum rate. Rideshare drivers now also have guaranteed paid sick leave.

“For years, Uber and Lyft systematically defrauded their drivers out of millions of dollars in wages and benefits while they worked long hours under challenging conditions,” Attorney General James said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

“These drivers largely come from immigrant communities and rely on these jobs to support their families,” James said. “This settlement will ensure that they finally get what they have rightfully earned and what they are owed under the law.”

James’ office accused Uber of deducting sales taxes and Black Car Fund fees from drivers’ pay from 2014 to 2017, when those taxes and fees should have been paid by passengers. (The Black Car Fund is a New York State-supported surcharge to cover workers’ compensation and insurance). The investigation also accused Uber of misrepresenting drivers’ pay cuts in its terms of service. Meanwhile, James’ office accused Lyft of deducting an “administrative fee” from drivers’ pay in New York from 2015 to 2017, equal to the amount of sales tax and Black Car Fund fees that should have been paid by riders.

More than 100,000 drivers in New York are eligible to receive settlement funds and extended benefits. Citing surveys, the Attorney General’s Office said nine out of 10 drivers in New York City are immigrants, two-thirds work full-time as drivers and more than half are the primary breadwinners in their households.

Eligible drivers can file claims to receive funds from settlements.

Source: www.cnn.com