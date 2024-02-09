NY AG expands crypto fraud lawsuit involving Winkelvoss twins to $3 billion

Bitcoin Foundation President Brock Pierce discusses Bitcoin’s performance and former President Trump’s concerns over digital currencies following the sale of the ETF.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that she is expanding her lawsuit cryptocurrency companies Gemini, Genesis Global Capital and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG) are accused of allegedly defrauding investors, tripling the total fraud claims against the firms to $3 billion.

James filed a $1.1 billion lawsuit against the companies in October and said more victims have come forward since then.

New York AG claims Gemini – founded by billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to sue Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg In the early days of Facebook – “lied to investors” and assured them that their investments were safe in the Gemini Earn program, which ran with the now bankrupt Genesis.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss fought a famous legal battle against Mark Zuckerberg over the launch of Facebook. (Stephanie Keenan/Getty Images for Hauser & Wirth/Getty Images)

However, the lawsuit alleges, Genesis’s loans were actually risky, as at one point they were “highly concentrated” with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund Alameda Research, which Gemini allegedly knew. Were and they did not disclose.

The Attorney General said that as more investors came forward, it had become clear that the “scam perpetrated by DCG through Genesis” also trapped investors who had sent money directly to Genesis and were given false assurances. That their money is safe.

The lawsuit also names former Genesis CEO Soichiro Moro and DCG founder and CEO Barry Silbert.

“This illegal cryptocurrency scheme, and the terrible financial losses it has caused to real people, is another reminder of why stronger cryptocurrency regulations are needed to protect all investors,” James said in a statement.

NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference at the Attorney General’s Office in New York on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The complaint says many of the additional investors were retail clients, including a chiropractor and a stay-at-home father who invested $2 million in bitcoin with Genesis.

The DCG said on Friday that James’ lawsuit was “baseless” and that it hoped to win in court.

“DCG has always conducted its business legally and honestly and DCG and Barry Silbert will be completely vindicated,” it said in a statement.

Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group Inc., speaks during the SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) conference on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Joe Buglevik/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Genesis is closing in January 2023 after filing for bankruptcy.

Late Thursday night, she reached a settlement with James’ office, agreeing to pay her fraud claims as long as she fully reimburses clients through the Chapter 11 process. That settlement requires the approval of a bankruptcy judge.

Representatives for DCG and Gemini did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Genesis filed for bankruptcy two months after Gemini Earn clients halted withdrawals following the collapse of Bankman-Fried’s FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Both Genesis and Gemini were also sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which said they ignored disclosure requirements to protect Gemini Earn customers.

Last week, Genesis agreed to pay a $21 million fine to the SEC, which was also contingent on paying its customers first.

Meanwhile, Gemini has sued DCG over the failure of its crypto loan partnership.

