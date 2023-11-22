Nvidia’s surprise earnings may not shake the market

Jen-Hsun Huang, chairman and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp, speaks during the company’s event at Mobile World Congress America on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Nvidia’s revenue tripled

Nvidia’s fiscal third quarter revenue rose 206% year over year to $18.12 billion, beating expectations, and net income rose to $9.24 billion from $680 million. Additionally, Nvidia expects revenue to grow to $20 billion in the current quarter, an increase of 231%. But Nvidia finance chief Colette Cress warned that export restrictions would lead to a “significant decline” in sales to China.

no mention of cuts

Federal Reserve officials believe monetary policy “should be kept fairly restrictive” and made no mention of a rate cut, according to minutes of the Fed’s meetings from October 31 to November 1. Fed officials also forecast economic growth in the fourth quarter. Markedly slower than the previous quarter’s 4.9% growth in GDP.

streak broken

US stocks fell on Tuesday, snapping a winning streak for the major indexes as investors digested the Fed minutes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.09%. Auto shares fell 1.6% in the EU in October despite a 14.6% year-on-year rise in new car registrations in the European Union, the 15th consecutive month of growth, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Binance’s CZ pleads guilty

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao will step down from his role and plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a $4.3 billion settlement with the US Justice Department, according to court documents. Richard Teng, the company’s former global head of regional markets, will be the new CEO of Binance, Zhao said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

[PRO] ‘A paradise for stock pickers’

Stocks are enjoying a strong run in November, and analysts predict a “Santa rally” could carry the market higher by year’s end. Bank of America is going one step further and thinks the S&P 500 could maintain its momentum to peak 5,000 by the end of 2024. It would be a “stock picker’s paradise,” the BAC strategist said.

Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed no sign of a rate cut, putting the brakes on stocks’ November rally. And although Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings surprised, it may not be enough to revive momentum in the market.

On the surface, there is nothing surprising about Fed minutes. The summary reiterated what Chairman Jerome Powell has been emphasizing so carefully: that “the monetary policy stance should remain sufficiently accommodative to bring inflation back to the Committee’s 2 percent target over time.” “

Instead, what disappointed investors was not Present CNBC’s Jeff Cox said, “The minutes gave no indication that members even discussed when they might start lowering rates.”

Disappointed markets fell by minutes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.59%. Their defeat yesterday meant that the S&P and Nasdaq snapped their five-season winning streak.

“If nothing else, the Fed has regained the respect of the markets, which it lost by misreading inflation in 2021,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“Forward guidance, Fed minutes and all other forms of Federal Reserve communication strategy now have the credibility to re-manage market expectations.” Jamie Cox added.

Even Nvidia’s earnings, which came out after the bell, couldn’t lift the market. Yes, the chip maker’s revenue increased by a staggering 300% from a year ago. But Nvidia shares fell about 1% in extended trading. And recall how Nvidia shares were flat in August, even after the chip maker reported an incredible second-quarter earnings decline.

“It’s a great quarter for Nvidia,” trader Guy Adami said on CNBC’s “Fast Money” Tuesday. “But at what point do you say to yourself, you know what, now the evaluation is starting to take a little longer.”

Again, it’s a good thing the US market has a short holiday week, with the market closed on Thursday – a time for investors to stop and take stock of things.

