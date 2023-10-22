Nvidia's stock slide hits semiconductor ETFs hard

key takeaways

Nvidia shares fell last week after US authorities imposed more restrictions on chip exports to China.

Nvidia’s decline dragged down several ETFs that have exposure to the chip maker.

Some of the largest tech-oriented funds, such as Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100 index, also fell.

The AI ​​Policy Institute survey found that most respondents disapproved of Nvidia selling high-performance chips to China and would support antitrust efforts against the company.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) fell nearly 9% last week after US government officials announced tighter restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips to China, leading to declines in several technology-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). I, which is a huge risk for the chip maker.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), a $9.4 billion fund with about 20% of its capital invested in Nvidia, fell more than 4% last week. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), an $8.7 billion fund with a 7.8% weighting in Nvidia, lost a similar amount.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), a broad-based tech-focused ETF tracking the returns of the Nasdaq 100 index, fell nearly 3% last week. Nvidia is the fund’s fourth-largest holding, comprising just over 4% of its portfolio. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), which holds the same stake as the fund in Nvidia, fell more than 3%.

While Nvidia shares have performed poorly in recent times, their price has nearly tripled so far in 2023, making it the best-performing stock of the S&P 500 this year.

Public opinion favors export ban, antitrust action

Nvidia’s A800 and H800 chips, which it designed specifically to sell to China under AI chip restrictions announced last year, are subject to new rules set last week.

An AI Policy Institute (AIPI) survey of the American public found that 71% of respondents disapproved of Nvidia selling high-performance computer chips to China, while only 18% approved.

Another 63% of respondents said they would support antitrust legislation or related action against Nvidia to prevent the company from gaining a disproportionate share of the semiconductor market.

Source: www.investopedia.com