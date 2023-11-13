NVIDIA's Grace Hopper superchip powers Jupiter, defining a new class of supercomputer to boost AI for scientific discovery

NVIDIA

NVIDIA GH200 ushers in a new era in supercomputing to tackle grand challenges in materials science, climate research, drug discovery and other fields

jupyter supercomputer

The JUPITER Quad marks the debut of the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper superchip node configuration.

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nvidia today announced that Jupyter – which launches a new class of supercomputers for AI-powered scientific breakthroughs – features the NVIDIA Grace Hopper™ accelerated computing architecture for delivery at extreme scale. Will be operated by. Computing power for AI and simulation workloads.

Hosted at the Forschungszentrum Jülich facility in Germany, JUPITER – which is owned by the EuroHPC joint venture and contracted to Aviden and Partek – is being used by NVIDIA, Partek, Aviden and Cpearl to accelerate the building of foundational AI models in climate and climate. It is being made in collaboration with. Weather research, materials science, drug discovery, industrial engineering and quantum computing.

Jupiter marks the beginning of the quadrangle NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip Node configuration, based on Avidyne’s Bullsequana XH3000 liquid-cooled architecture, with a booster module containing approximately 24,000 NVIDIA GH200 superchips connected NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand Networking Platform. Being the world’s most powerful AI system, JUPITER can deliver over 90 exaflops of performance for AI training – 45 times more than Jülich’s previous JUWELS Booster system – and 1 exaflop for high performance computing (HPC) applications, while Consumes only 18.2 MW of power.

The Quad GH200 features an innovative node architecture with 288 Arm Neoverse cores capable of achieving 16 petaflops of AI performance using 2.3 terabytes of high-speed memory. The four GH200 processors are networked via a high-speed NVIDIA NVLink® connection.

“Powered by the NVIDIA GH200 and using our advanced AI software, the JUPITER supercomputer will deliver exascale AI and HPC performance to tackle the greatest scientific challenges of our time,” said Ian Buck, vice president of hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA. “Our work with Julich, Avidan and Partek on this groundbreaking system will usher in a new era of AI supercomputing to push the boundaries of science and technology.”

“At the heart of JUPITER is NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform, making it a groundbreaking system that will revolutionize scientific research,” said Thomas Lippert, director of the Jülich Supercomputing Center. “Jupyter combines exascale AI and exascale HPC with the world’s best AI software ecosystem to take the training of fundamental models to new heights.”

“The Jupyter system at the Jülich Supercomputing Center is the latest example of the significant progress Aviden has made with the NVIDIA GH200,” said Emmanuel Le Roux, group senior vice president and global head of HPC, AI and quantum at Aviden. “The collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate the revolutionary GH200 into the BullSequana XH3000 supercomputer will empower the research and scientific community to push the boundaries of simulation, tackle scientific challenges, and accelerate unknown discoveries.”

The JUPITER supercomputer defines a new category of supercomputer by combining the full stack of NVIDIA’s software solutions to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges, including in the areas of:

Climate and weather prediction – accelerates high-resolution climate and weather simulations with interactive visualizations using nvidia earth-2 Full-stack, open platform to participate in global projects like the Earth Virtualization Engine (EVE) initiative.

Drug Discovery – Simplifies and accelerates the development and deployment of critical models for drug discovery by using nvidia bionemo ™ and nvidia clara ™ Platform.

Quantum computing technologies – Giant leap in quantum computing research via NVIDIA qquantum Software Development Kit and CUDA® Quantum platform.

Industrial Engineering – Powered by AI-accelerated simulation and digital twins transforms engineering design, development and manufacturing processes nvidia module structure and nvidia omniverse ™ platform.

Commissioning of the Jupiter system is expected in 2024.

NVIDIA View SC23 special address Buck and Professor Christel Michelsen from the Jülich Supercomputing Center will be joined to learn more about the Jupiter supercomputer.

