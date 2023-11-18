Nvidia’s earnings: What an analyst is worried about

Big Tech has seen a huge boom recently, adding $2 trillion to the market cap. Nvidia (NVDA) is one of the Magnificent Seven, which hasn’t seen much of a slowdown despite the Biden administration’s recent restrictions on some chip exports to China. Many competitors have joined the race, announcing the production of new AI chips, but will it be enough to match this tech giant? Investors will know more when the company releases its third-quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday, November 21.

Paul Meeks, The Citadel Professor, joins Yahoo Finance to preview the chipmaker’s report.

Meeks is worried there will be a repeat of what happened when Nvidia released its second-quarter results, saying the company “crushed the numbers and gave very good guidance. After the call, people on the street raised their numbers.” , yet the stock took quite a hit.”

For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Julie Hyman: Paul, when you look at Nvidia and how it’s positioned here, the stock is up about 240% year-to-date. Everyone here sees it as kind of the uncontested leader in AI. What are we specifically looking for from the company in this report?

Paul Meeks: So I don’t think there’s any question that they’ll upset the consensus estimate. And if you’re keeping score at home, that’s $3.10 in non-GAAP EPS, and $14.9 billion in sales. But I am worried about this. I’m concerned that this quarter we’ve repeated what we did last quarter, where they crushed the numbers even as they gave pretty good guidance. After the call, people increased their numbers across the street, yet the stock suffered significant losses.

And so I think the expectations from NVIDIA are very high. And we have some potentially scary things, not in the near term, not in the intermediate term, but in the long term, with the slowdown in buying from China. Can we ever solve that export problem?

And also, what happens when the cloud hyperscalers get filled with these NVIDIA GPUs for AI, and actually go into a pause mode where they digest their purchases? Because right now they are buying everything they can get. And these are very high average selling prices and incredibly high margins for NVIDIA, so I’m only concerned about the reaction, not the fundamentals we’ll report next Tuesday afternoon.

Josh Lipton: And Paul, though, you touched on a topic that will definitely come up on the call, and investors on the Street, they want more clarity on China. You know, it’s an important market for NVIDIA, but at the same time, Paul, we’re seeing a tightening of U.S. restrictions on chip exports. How big of an opportunity is China for Jensen Huang and his team at NVIDIA in the long term?

Paul Meeks: In the long term, it should be at least 25% of sales in the data center, so that’s important. And if it goes to zero or close to zero, that would be meaningful, and that would actually lead to a decline in long-term estimates. Now this year, the company is going to do about $10 in non-GAAP EPS, almost triple from last year. Next year, the forecast is for $15 or $16. I think everything is fine there.

I hope they continue to progress next year. But yes, in the long run, you have absolutely made the right decision. What will happen to China? Can they continue to make changes to their projects and get them past the gatekeepers, who are the ones who are looking at blocking those purchases for defense use and Chinese products? But we will see. Right now, it is not good for the long term. In the meantime, I think we’re OK for the short to intermediate term.

